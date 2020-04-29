Mailbag

Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020

Mailbag: How Many Draft Picks Will Start?

 by Dallas Cowboys Mailbag Rob Phillips & Jonny Auping
AP Photo/Butch Dill

Of our recent draft picks, who do you see starting from Day One? - WALTER DE BELL / TROY, NY

Rob: Tough question. I'll say two. Lamb qualifies as a starter even as the slot receiver, and Diggs has a chance to crack the top three corners, too. If I had to guess now, Bradlee Anae and Neville Gallimore start off in a rotation on the defensive line. I wonder if Tyler Biadasz can beat out the in-house experience at center in Year One, and maybe Reggie Robinson has more of an impact on special teams early. But you can argue that all six of them have a chance to start for this team at some point. The competition should be really good.

Jonny: I'm a little shocked I'm saying this, but I think there will be three starters that were drafted this year. CeeDee Lamb is too talented to leave off the field, and the opportunities are right there for Trevon Diggs and Bradlee Anae to take starting jobs. I'm a big fan of Anae and think he can start opposite DeMarcus Lawrence. I also really like Diggs, but cornerback is a difficult position so it's fair to wonder if he'll be ready to start early. Even so, two years starting at Alabama are about as great a preparation as you can ask for. 

I'm wondering if adding another three-technique DT, Neville Gallimore, means we'll likely see Tyrone Crawford at DE and also possibly Gerald McCoy at LDE with D-Law maybe flipping to RDE at times (depending on the status of Aldon Smith and/or Randy Gregory)? - A KAPLAN / NEW YORK, NY

Rob: Assuming Crawford comes back healthy, I agree that that defensive end might offer less wear and tear even though he can play anywhere on the line. McCoy could play some end, but inside next to Dontari Poe seems most logical. If Smith and Gregory are reinstated, there's a potential nice rotation at right end with possibly Anae too. Of course, if the Cowboys do opt for more of a 'multiple' look, then maybe we don't see four-man lines exclusively.

Jonny:I could see there being some degree of creativity, especially with Crawford, but ultimately I think Gallimore is going to be groomed for a position that he will grow into. They want him on the field his rookie year, but they'll probably be more comfortable relying on guys like McCoy and Crawford clogging up the middle. Gallimore can provide them relief and if he starts forcing the coaching staff to make the kind of decisions you're talking about then that's only a good thing.

