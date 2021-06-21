Mailbag: Surprise Starter? Amari's Status?

From what you saw and heard during OTAs, who might be a surprise starter on this year's team? — MIKE SMITH / DALLAS, TX

Rob: That's a good one because I don't have a ton of questions about the starting lineup, barring injury. I say that because cornerback had some bad luck in that department last season. The top four cornerbacks on last year's roster all missed at least one game. I don't really expect rookie Nahshon Wright to be a Week 1 starter, but he's off to a good start. And if injuries were to pop up again, he might get some significant snaps faster than anticipated.

David: I think I've already said this once or twice this offseason, but have fun predicting the defensive tackle depth chart. Trysten Hill is still recovering from his ACL injury, while Carlos Watkins and Brent Urban provide a lot of veteran experience. Throw in last year's standout, Neville Gallimore, and two exciting young draft picks, Osa Odighizua and Quinton Bohanna, and I think it's anyone's guess who might wind up manning those two jobs.

Is the ankle injury Amari Cooper is currently suffering from a new injury or is it something he has been dealing with? — HERB JANNSEN / WALNUT CREEK, CA

Rob: Still working his way back from the ankle surgery he had in January and the Cowboys are always cautious with players coming off surgery. Head coach Mike McCarthy said he's hopeful Cooper will be ready for the start of training camp, but I don't think the team is concerned about Cooper's status. Just making sure he'll be ready when it matters, to borrow a phrase from Dak Prescott.