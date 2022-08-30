Mailbag: The Recipe For Takeaways On Defense?

Kyle: There's much more work put into it than this leads on, but it's the way Dan Quinn fits his scheme to his players. It's not a groundbreaking tactic, but it works well with the talent that's on the roster. Sure, Quinn has a general idea of how he'd like to run a defensive scheme and of how he does things. But other coordinators in the past have relied on their scheme to put players in the right spot, not the other way around. Think of Micah Parsons and Jayron Kearse for example. Both have played in other defenses, whether in college or the NFL, and not nearly had the same success. You could argue Parsons had success at Penn State, but he didn't display the same sort of pass rush ability as he's shown in Dallas. That's a credit to him, but also Quinn allowing his skill set to decide the right usage.