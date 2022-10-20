Mick Shots: Dak's Back, Loss Stings, Lions Roar

FRISCO, Texas – After watching Dak throw Sunday prior to the Cowboys' 26-17 loss to the Eagles, was pretty evident he is ready to go now five games removed from fracturing his right thumb in the season opener.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy simply confirmed that Wednesday afternoon.

Dak Prescott has officially been medically cleared to return to football.

He went through a throwing session on Tuesday, similar to Sunday's.

Took part in Wednesday's late afternoon walk-through practice, working with the first-team offense, followed by another 50-pass throwing session and listed on the official injury report as a full participant.

Then will take "the majority" of the first-team reps in Thursday's padded practice, the Cowboys' heaviest workload of the week.

Go ahead, unless something highly unforeseen takes place, ink Dak down to start Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

"We're doing everything we can to make sure we give him every opportunity to get ready," McCarthy said.

And if any further confirmation is needed, listen to James Washington, still on IR, but one of the receivers running routes for Dak early Sunday evening.

"He's definitely got his grip back," Washington said. "He was ripping it. Dak's got his grip back."

Ripping it but good, quite obvious standing there watching him take those shots down the field.

Leftovers: A few more thoughts on the 26-17 loss to the Eagles. First, not sure how the officiating crew so badly botched that first down call when CeeDee Lamb stretched out on third down to plop the football down right on the 35-yard line, only for the spot to come up a yard short, the side judge telling Mike McCarthy they had his knee down prior to Lamb reaching out. Well, a mistake on their part, and too bad the head coach never got a chance to see a replay before the Cowboys snapping the ball to challenge the call. Next, the ensuing fourth-and-1 play where Eagles linebacker Haasan Reddick beat the block of Noah Brown, causing intended receiver CeeDee Lamb, coming around in motion, to bump into his teammate, busting up the play leading to the incompletion. All that leading to a Philadelphia field goal they should not have had, gaining all of one yard to do so. And then the touchdown the Eagles scored when drawing the Cowboys offsides at the 10 on a fourth-and-4 at the end of the first quarter. They had no intention of running a play and were going to settle for a field goal. There is four more points. That's seven gifted points. Might have changed the Cowboys approach if trailing by only two at the end instead of nine.

And for this week's last word, well, I get it, and this is so well deserved. Wednesday marks the final day on our staff for Rob Phillips, moving on to hopefully bigger and better things for him, not to mention a more normal lifestyle now married and with a young daughter, no longer having to patrol locker rooms, attend press conferences and return from those Sunday, Monday, Thursday night road games on either coast at like 4-4:30 in the morning.

Talk about a great teammate, Rob has always been there with a helping hand, no matter the ask during his 17 years with the organization, starting way back in 2003 as my intern while still in college at Texas A&M, then a part-time guy after graduating and finally hired fulltime. Sure, has been a joy to watch him grow, mature as a writer and become quite a talented scriptwriter for many of the Deep Blue documentaries, along with helping to produce those Making of the Dallas Cowboys Swimsuit Calendar TV shows.

His commitment and versatility will be hard to replace.