Nate Newton Joins Black College Football HOF

While the Cowboys are never short on current superstars, their legacy was built on legends, many of which have long retired from the game. Still, former Cowboys players and coaches constantly garner headlines, which will be captured in the ongoing "Past/Present Blog." Here are some of the latest news that have come from some members of the Cowboys' alumni.
Nate Newton, a six-time Pro Bowl guard and three-time Super Bowl champion with the Cowboys in the 1990s, was formally inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 Saturday night in Atlanta.
The 2022 Class includes Newton, Ben Coates, Donald Driver, John "Big Train" Moody, Sammy White, Roscoe Nance and William "Billy" Nicks.
Not only was Newton a fan favorite when he played, but admired by his teammates as well. That was evident at the ceremony over the weekend as players such as Troy Aikman, Deion Sanders, Tony Tolbert and Mark Stepnoski were in attendance.
Newton played at Florida A&M from 1979-82 and earned an All-MEAC conference selection in 1980. After one NFL training camp with Washington and two years in the USFL, he signed with the Cowboys in 1986 and became not only one of the NFL's premier offensive linemen, but also a key starter on perhaps the greatest line in league history.
The 2022 Class was honored during the Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Juneteenth Celebration, presented by the Atlanta Falcons, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Founded in 2009, the Black College Football Hall of Fame has now inducted 13 classes. Members of the BCFHOF and a 10-member selection committee voted to determine the 2022 Class.
-Rob Phillips