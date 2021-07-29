Notebook: Malik Hooker Says “I’m a Game-Changer”

OXNARD, Calif. - Safety Malik Hooker, signed to the roster on Tuesday, has not yet taken part in practice. The Cowboys plan to be cautious and ease Hooker back into football activities because he missed almost all of last season with a torn Achilles' tendon.
"Physically right now I feel great. No setbacks as far as where I'm at in the process of recovery," he said. "Now it's just taking my time and working back into playing football again because I've been off going on a year now."
What can Hooker bring to the secondary once he's back on the field? "Athletic ballhawk," he said. "That's what I've been since I came out (of college). … I feel like I'm a game changer, and vocally I'm a leader."
— Rob Phillips (7/28)
