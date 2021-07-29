Notebook: Malik Hooker Says “I’m a Game-Changer”

2 / 4

Gilbert Embracing First-Team Reps

Garrett Gilbert received more snaps than any other point this offseason after losing Dak Prescott midway through Wednesday's practice in Oxnard. He handled all the first team reps for Prescott who left due to a muscle strain in his right shoulder.

"It's part of being a backup quarterback," Gilbert said. "You have to be ready to step in at any point. That's all it was today."

Gilbert had a hefty adjustment period as well as Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush, but was easily the most comfortable of the trio when thrown into repetitions with the first team. Outside of a late-practice interception thrown to Anthony Brown, Gilbert looked in command of the offense and was able to lead notable drives down the field without receivers like Michael Gallup and Amari Cooper.

"Obviously last year I got thrust in there a little bit, so I'm comfortable with a lot of those guys," Gilbert said. "The game moves a little bit faster with those guys, especially on the defensive side of the football. You've got to be sharp mentally."

– Kyle Youmans (7/28)