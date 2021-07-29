Training Camp | 2021

Notebook: Malik Hooker Says "I'm a Game-Changer"

Jul 28, 2021 at 08:00 PM
OXNARD, Calif. - Safety Malik Hooker, signed to the roster on Tuesday, has not yet taken part in practice. The Cowboys plan to be cautious and ease Hooker back into football activities because he missed almost all of last season with a torn Achilles' tendon.

"Physically right now I feel great. No setbacks as far as where I'm at in the process of recovery," he said. "Now it's just taking my time and working back into playing football again because I've been off going on a year now."

What can Hooker bring to the secondary once he's back on the field? "Athletic ballhawk," he said. "That's what I've been since I came out (of college). … I feel like I'm a game changer, and vocally I'm a leader."

— Rob Phillips (7/28)

For the first time since last year's training camp, the Cowboys' offensive line is at full strength with three long-time starters (Tyron Smith, La'el Collins and Zack Martin) back from 2020 injuries, but Martin says the decorated group has "a lot to prove." "I think we have the guys and the capability of getting back there, but just because we were good a few years ago doesn't mean we're going to be really good again," he said. "So it's up to us to come out here and put the work in. But it's been encouraging these first few days and I'm really excited to see this group go out there and see what we can do together." – Rob Phillips (7/28)
O-Line Has "A Lot To Prove"

For the first time since last year's training camp, the Cowboys' offensive line is at full strength with three long-time starters (Tyron Smith, La'el Collins and Zack Martin) back from 2020 injuries, but Martin says the decorated group has "a lot to prove." "I think we have the guys and the capability of getting back there, but just because we were good a few years ago doesn't mean we're going to be really good again," he said. "So it's up to us to come out here and put the work in. But it's been encouraging these first few days and I'm really excited to see this group go out there and see what we can do together."

Rob Phillips (7/28)

Garrett Gilbert received more snaps than any other point this offseason after losing Dak Prescott midway through Wednesday's practice in Oxnard. He handled all the first team reps for Prescott who left due to a muscle strain in his right shoulder. "It's part of being a backup quarterback," Gilbert said. "You have to be ready to step in at any point. That's all it was today." Gilbert had a hefty adjustment period as well as Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush, but was easily the most comfortable of the trio when thrown into repetitions with the first team. Outside of a late-practice interception thrown to Anthony Brown, Gilbert looked in command of the offense and was able to lead notable drives down the field without receivers like Michael Gallup and Amari Cooper. "Obviously last year I got thrust in there a little bit, so I'm comfortable with a lot of those guys," Gilbert said. "The game moves a little bit faster with those guys, especially on the defensive side of the football. You've got to be sharp mentally." – Kyle Youmans (7/28)
Gilbert Embracing First-Team Reps

Garrett Gilbert received more snaps than any other point this offseason after losing Dak Prescott midway through Wednesday's practice in Oxnard. He handled all the first team reps for Prescott who left due to a muscle strain in his right shoulder.

"It's part of being a backup quarterback," Gilbert said. "You have to be ready to step in at any point. That's all it was today."

Gilbert had a hefty adjustment period as well as Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush, but was easily the most comfortable of the trio when thrown into repetitions with the first team. Outside of a late-practice interception thrown to Anthony Brown, Gilbert looked in command of the offense and was able to lead notable drives down the field without receivers like Michael Gallup and Amari Cooper.
"Obviously last year I got thrust in there a little bit, so I'm comfortable with a lot of those guys," Gilbert said. "The game moves a little bit faster with those guys, especially on the defensive side of the football. You've got to be sharp mentally."

– Kyle Youmans (7/28)

One of the more interesting parts of Mike McCarthy's Wednesday press conference came when he was asked about the balance between running and passing. Given his history coaching quarterbacks and calling plays, McCarthy acknowledged that it's more fun to throw the ball, but improving in the run game – offensively and defensively – seems to be a focus at this camp. "If you want to draw up a perfect number, you'd like to be north of 30 rushes per game," he said. Obviously, a team with so many options in the passing game is still going to throw the ball, but it seems like McCarthy wants to get away from the lopsided passing totals from the beginning of last season. "You've got to run the football when you need to run the football and everybody in the stadium knows you're going to run the football," he said. "That's something that is a focus for us, not only in situational football but in normal down and distance." – David Helman (7/28)
McCarthy's Ideal Rush Total?One of the more interesting parts of Mike McCarthy's Wednesday press conference came when he was asked about the balance between running and passing. Given his history coaching quarterbacks and calling plays, McCarthy acknowledged that it's more fun to throw the ball, but improving in the run game – offensively and defensively – seems to be a focus at this camp.

"If you want to draw up a perfect number, you'd like to be north of 30 rushes per game," he said. Obviously, a team with so many options in the passing game is still going to throw the ball, but it seems like McCarthy wants to get away from the lopsided passing totals from the beginning of last season.

"You've got to run the football when you need to run the football and everybody in the stadium knows you're going to run the football," he said. "That's something that is a focus for us, not only in situational football but in normal down and distance."

– David Helman (7/28)

Safety Malik Hooker, signed to the roster on Tuesday, has not yet taken part in practice. The Cowboys plan to be cautious and ease Hooker back into football activities because he missed almost all of last season with a torn Achilles' tendon. "Physically right now I feel great. No setbacks as far as where I'm at in the process of recovery," he said. "Now it's just taking my time and working back into playing football again because I've been off going on a year now." What can Hooker bring to the secondary once he's back on the field? "Athletic ballhawk," he said. "That's what I've been since I came out (of college). … I feel like I'm a game changer, and vocally I'm a leader." – Rob Phillips (7/28)
Hooker Dubs Himself "A Game Changer"

Safety Malik Hooker, signed to the roster on Tuesday, has not yet taken part in practice. The Cowboys plan to be cautious and ease Hooker back into football activities because he missed almost all of last season with a torn Achilles' tendon.

"Physically right now I feel great. No setbacks as far as where I'm at in the process of recovery," he said. "Now it's just taking my time and working back into playing football again because I've been off going on a year now."

What can Hooker bring to the secondary once he's back on the field? "Athletic ballhawk," he said. "That's what I've been since I came out (of college). … I feel like I'm a game changer, and vocally I'm a leader."

Rob Phillips (7/28)

Advertising