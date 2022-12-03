Podcast Picks

Pod-Picks: Analysts Predict Score For Cowboys-Colts

Dec 02, 2022 at 07:00 PM
For about seven straight hours each week, DallasCowboys.com gives the fan continuous opinions and takes with an assortment of podcasts from the morning to the middle of the day.

The co-host range from long-time writers and analysts to former players and a host of characters in between.

Podcast Schedule (CDT):

  • Talkin' Cowboys (9 am)
  • Cowboys Break ((11 am)
  • Mick Shots (Noon)
  • Hangin' With the Boys (1 pm)
  • Players Lounge (2 pm)
  • Media Mash (3 pm)
  • Girls Talk Boys Talk (4 pm)

As the Cowboys prepare for this week's game with the Colts, we've compiled the picks from all the shows to see what our "experts" think will happen on Sunday Night Football.

Game-Picks-2022-INDvsDAL [JPG]

