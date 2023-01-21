Pod-Picks: Staff Predictions For Cowboys & 49ers

For about seven straight hours each week, DallasCowboys.com gives the fan continuous opinions and takes with an assortment of podcasts from the morning to the middle of the day.
The co-host range from long-time writers and analysts to former players and a host of characters in between.
- Talkin’ Cowboys (9 am)
- Cowboys Break (11 am)
- Mick Shots (Noon)
- Hangin’ With the Boys (1 pm)
- Players Lounge (2 pm)
- Media Mash (3 pm)
- Girls Talk Boys Talk (4 pm)
2022 Season Perfect Picks
As the Cowboys try to make their first NFC Championship Game appearance since the 1995 season, here's what our podcast experts think will happen in San Francisco as the Cowboys get ready to face the 49ers.