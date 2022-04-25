Possible Pick: Does Anyone Agree On Linderbaum?

Where He's Projected:

This feels like a classic case of talent against positional value. Ask any draft evaluator and they'll tell you Linderbaum has some of the cleanest tape in this class, as he dominated at an All-American level and eventually won the Rimington Award, given to the nation's top center. All of that said, center is a position that teams often think they can afford to address later. Last year's All-Pro centers, Jason Kelce and Corey Linsley, were Day 3 picks, just as an example. This is all a roundabout way of saying that Linderbaum has the potential to go in the Top 20 picks of this draft – but it's also possible he slides out of the first round entirely. It's anyone's guess right now, but the chatter seems to indicate that Linderbaum will be a Top 40 pick, it's just a matter of determining how close to 40 he'll wind up going.