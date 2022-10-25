Power Rankings: Cowboys Crack Top 5 Again

The story surrounding the Cowboys Week 7 victory over the Lions was mostly surrounded around quarterback Dak Prescott and his return to action, but the defense continued its' magnificent season with five takeaways.

What were the takeaways for the national media and how they view the Cowboys following the win? See for yourself.

NFL.com: 1.) Buffalo Bills 2.) Philadelphia Eagles 3.) Kansas City Chiefs 4.) Dallas Cowboys 5.) Cincinnati Bengals

Last Week: No. 6

"These Cowboys feel more dangerous because their success or failure won't solely rely on a high-profile offense being asked to rise to the occasion when it counts. Teams built to win shootouts can be exposed in the postseason -- but a team with a dominant defense? That will travel into January and perhaps beyond. We saw that again on Sunday at Jerrah World, where the Cowboys' D again carried the day with five turnovers that led to 21 points in a 24-6 win over the Lions. The heavy lifting on Dan Quinn's side of the ball allowed Dak Prescott (19 of 25, 207 yards, TD) to gently ease himself back into the mix after missing five weeks with a thumb injury. Prescott will only improve with more reps, making the Cowboys a well-rounded contender on the level of the Eagles," – Dan Hanzus

The Athletic: 1.) Buffalo Bills 2.) Philadelphia Eagles 3.) Kansas City Chiefs 4.) Dallas Cowboys 5.) New York Giants

Last Week: No. 6

"Dak Prescott did not exactly light the world on fire in his first game back from a thumb injury that kept him out five weeks. He attempted just 25 passes and the Cowboys offense only scored 10 points on its first eight offensive possessions until pulling away from the Lions late. As Mike Sando writes, right now it looks like the Cowboys are giving Prescott just a slightly more pass-heavy game plan than they had with Cooper Rush: "For the first time this season, the Cowboys passed more than they ran on early downs in the game's first 28 minutes, albeit narrowly (12 passes, 10 runs). Run-pass ratios in those situations, before time remaining and score differential tend to influence play calling, can signal how aggressively teams feel comfortable playing. Buffalo leads the league at 70 percent pass in those situations. The Cowboys are 30th at 42 percent, down from 53 percent last season. They were back in that 2021 range Sunday," – Bo Wulf

ESPN: 1.) Buffalo Bills 2.) Philadelphia Eagles 3.) Kansas City Chiefs 4.) New York Giants 5.) Minnesota Vikings

6.) Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: No. 6)