Power Rankings: Did Cowboys Get Back On Track?

Once the finals seconds tick off the clock of Monday Night Football, it's officially a new NFL week, and all the experts and prognosticators have all the results they need to decide which teams are the top contenders at this exact moment in time.

The Cowboys have already played some statement games this season, but is the national media buying them? Every week we'll round up three of the league's most read and respected Power Rankings (ESPN, NFL.com, and CBS Sports) to see where Dallas stands among the rest of the league.

ESPN: 1.) Arizona Cardinals 2.) Green Bay Packers 3.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4.) New England Patriots 5.) Kansas City Chiefs 6.) Baltimore Ravens

7.) Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 10)

"Player who must step up: QB Dak Prescott

It's not that Prescott has played poorly, but he has not been as effective as he was in the first seven games of the season, before suffering a calf strain against New England. In his past five games, he has seven touchdown passes and four interceptions. He would be helped by a better running game and protection that has not been good lately, but this is why the Cowboys made a $160 million investment in Prescott in March. Dallas is in position to win the NFC East for the third time with Prescott, but for this team to again be seen as one of the best in the NFL, it needs more from him. -[Todd Archer](https://www.espn.com/nfl/story//page/NFLpowerranking1207/nfl-power-rankings-week-14-1-32-poll-plus-players-need-step-last-month)_

NFL.com: 1.) Green Bay Packers 2.) Arizona Cardinals 3.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4.) New England Patriots 5.) Kansas City Chiefs

6.) Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 8)

"It wasn't a work of art, but the Cowboys got the job done on Thursday night in New Orleans. The defense did the heavy lifting, icing the game with three fourth-quarter interceptions -- including a Carlos Watkins pick-six -- in a 27-17 win that snapped a two-game losing streak. Afterward, Dallas got a much needed "half-bye" to rest up and recover before making a push for the top seed in the NFC. The ongoing slump of Dak Prescott remains worth tracking: The quarterback made some elite throws against the Saints, but he has not been as consistent a force since his return from the calf strain that cost him a game." -Dan Hanzus

CBS Sports: 1.) Arizona Cardinals 2.) Green Bay Packers 3.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4.) New England Patriots 5.) Kansas City Chiefs 6.) Los Angeles Rams 7.) Buffalo Bills 8.) Baltimore Ravens 9.) Tennessee Titans

10.) Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: 13)

"They got back on track winning at New Orleans, but now face what is now a big division game against Washington on the road. That won't be easy." -Pete Prisco