Practice Canceled Due To Non-COVID Emergency

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have canceled practice and media availability for Tuesday, the team announced
The decision is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is due to a medical emergency involving a staff member, according to a team spokesperson.
Further information is still forthcoming, but the circumstances speak to the severity of the situation. The Cowboys are working on a short week due to Thursday's Thanksgiving kickoff against Washington, which means practice time is severely limited.
Additional details will be reported as they arrive.