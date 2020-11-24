Practice Canceled Due To Non-COVID Emergency

Nov 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Practice-Canceled-Due-To-Non-COVID-Emergency-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have canceled practice and media availability for Tuesday, the team announced

The decision is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is due to a medical emergency involving a staff member, according to a team spokesperson.

Further information is still forthcoming, but the circumstances speak to the severity of the situation. The Cowboys are working on a short week due to Thursday's Thanksgiving kickoff against Washington, which means practice time is severely limited.

Additional details will be reported as they arrive.

Related Content

news

Cornerback Depth A Question Mark On Short Week

The Cowboys are facing potential depth issues at cornerback again, this time on a short Thanksgiving week, after Anthony Brown's injury against the Vikings.
news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Dallas & Washington

Here are five more important storylines for each team heading into the Thanksgiving Day matchup with Washington.

Advertising