Practice Points: Amari Cooper's Big Catch

FRISCO, Texas – Amari Cooper literally saved the best for last on Tuesday.

Easily the most memorable rep of a two-hour practice session came on the last snap of the day. Working in the two-minute drill, Cooper Rush saw Cooper in one-on-one coverage against Trevon Diggs working down the right hand sideline.

Rush lofted a beautiful ball to the front end zone pylon, and Cooper eked out just enough separation to put his hands up and snag the pass, nestling the tip of the ball into the crooks of his elbows for a fantastic touchdown.

Naturally, with any contested catch, there's going to be a conversation about contact. Asked about it after practice, Diggs said Cooper assuredly pushed off to buy himself so much space. But no flags were thrown and Cooper earned himself the biggest play of his abbreviated training camp to date.

Here are some more notes from the practice fields at The Star: