Position Breakdown | 2020

Monday, Jun 08, 2020 03:00 PM

RB: New Staff the Biggest Addition?

Kyle Youmans
Kyle Youmans

Draft Show Host

As we shift into the summer months of the Cowboys' offseason, we will continue to analyze the entire roster with our continued position series.

Each day, we will dissect a different aspect about the position, ranging from position battles, to under-the-radar players, to simply answering questions that have yet to be resolved.

This week, we'll dissect one of the more loaded position groups, the running back spot, by evaluating how their success could ultimately make or break the 2020 season.

RB--New-Staff-the-Biggest-Addition-no-top-no-text-hero

What's New?

Entering the offseason, there were many questions surrounding different positions on this Cowboys roster. Contract negotiations, retiring players, and new additions are storylines that normally dominate any NFL offseason, but not for the Dallas running back situation.

A relatively untouched and quiet offseason for the group keeps both Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the featured tailbacks that'll see the majority of the playing time. While there are some undrafted competitors entering the fray, the biggest additions to the position may actually be the new coaching staff and what they can bring to the table for the dynamic duo.

With head coach Mike McCarthy, critics may ask, 'Who was the most prolific back that he produced in Green Bay?' And the answer would most likely be James Starks or Eddie Lacy, neither a part of the 2010 Super Bowl roster, nor the main attractions through the multiple playoff runs. However, McCarthy said it best himself earlier this offseason, that he has never had a stable like this one. One that is full of talented backs to work with, well above the level of players he had in the backfield earlier in his coaching career.

The argument could also be made that he never had a running back coach as talented and experienced as Skip Peete either. Peete has an extensive resume that includes instructing players like Marion Barber, DeMarco Murray, Todd Gurley, and even Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin during his college days at the University of Pittsburgh. This will be the first season that he'll work with both Elliott and Pollard after his first stint with the Cowboys came to a close in 2012. Elliott and Pollard, paired with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, could ultimately push the rushing offense to the next level after already posting the fifth-best rushing numbers in 2019.

