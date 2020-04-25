Draft Central | 2020

Reggie Robinson Looks To Make Instant Impact

Jonny Auping

The Browns seemed interested. He'd had conversations with the Panthers and had been in contact with Minnesota.

But Reggie Robinson II was "shocked" when Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones called him to say Dallas was drafting the Tulsa cornerback in the fourth round.

"The Cowboys were probably the team that had the least amount of contact with me [in the pre-draft process]," Robinson said. "I probably talked to them once or twice."

The excitement of being drafted into the NFL and the surprise of the Cowboys selecting him nearly overwhelmed Robinson, who attended Cleburne High School, just south of Fort Worth. "I'm still shaking," he said about 30 minutes after he was drafted. "I was so shocked. I was happy to stay close to home"

Robinson is a large cornerback who recorded four interceptions in his senior season at Tulsa. The playmaking was something that he worked at developing over his time in college, but he told media that Cowboy fans can expect him to bring toughness to the position and said Xavier Rhodes and Richard Sherman are NFL cornerbacks he likes to watch.

"I'm physical," Robinson said. "I'm a press corner. I get in your face at the line of scrimmage."

The fourth-round pick will at least be given the opportunity to earn a starting cornerback spot, but he doesn't plan on waiting on that chance to contribute. "I'm trying to get on the field as soon as possible, whether that's at corner or on special teams."

Robinson was an essential special teams player at Tulsa where he played on punt, punt return, kickoff, and kickoff returns and blocked punts every single season he saw the field. "Special teams is something that I take pride in because it can change games, and I changed a couple games blocking kicks."

