Role Call | 2022

Role Call: The Next Chapter For LB Storey Jackson 

Jun 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Praytor_Layten-HS22
Layten Praytor
Role-Call--The-Next-Chapter-For-LB-Storey-Jackson-hero

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with rookie linebacker Storey Jackson.)

How He Got Here: After spending three seasons at Prairie View A&M and racking up 119 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for a loss, as well as six sacks and three forced fumbles, Storey Jackson entered the transfer portal en route to Liberty. Upon arriving with the Flames, Jackson erupted during the 2021 season with 102 tackles and seven sacks. That was enough to pique the Cowboys interest and pick him up as an undrafted rookie after the NFL Draft.

What's Next: With Micah Parsons leading the linebacker group, the Cowboys are already starting with a star at the position. After that, the depth of the position is where things get interesting. Leighton Vander Esch remains in the fold after re-signing, while guys like Luke Gifford and Devin Harper could be in the mix as far as the backups go. Should Jabril Cox return healthy from an ACL injury, and maybe Damone Clark later in the year, those would be others potentially in Jackson's way for making the team.

Bet You Didn't Know: Not only did Jackson transfer from Prairie View A&M to Liberty prior to the 2021 season, but he spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons as a defensive back at Hutchinson, Kan. Community College where he totaled 81 tackles and an interception in 19 games. He also lettered in three sports during his time at Olathe North High in Kansas City, Kan.

Related Content

news

Role Call: How Malik Davis Earns A Roster Spot

A high school superstar in Florida, who then starred for the Florida Gators and is now a running back for the Cowboys? Sure, it worked for Emmitt Smith but now Malik Davis finds himself on the same path.

news

Role Call: Opportunity Ahead For Jake Ferguson

From day one, football has always been part of Jake Ferguson's life. Now he has a chance to live out his dream with the Cowboys — and possibly earn playing time right away.

news

Role Call: WR Ty Fryfogle Flying Under The Radar

Because of a plethora of injuries at receiver this offseason, rookies such as Ty Fryfogle were able to get plenty of reps this summer. But will that continue next month at training camp?

news

Role Call: Could Rookie RB Push For 3rd Spot?

Rookie running back Aaron Shampklin got some extra offseason practice reps heading into a camp competition for a backup spot behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

news

Role Call: WR Houston Trying To Make It In Dallas

With a name like Houston, who grew up in San Antonio, it's only fitting at that Dennis Houston tries to land an NFL job in Dallas, showcasing his talents at wide receiver.

news

Role Call: John Ridgeway's Path To Playing Time

It's no coincidence that John Ridgeway is the second defensive tackle drafted by the Cowboys since 2021 who weighs at least 320 pounds. Here's a closer look at his potential role.

news

Role Call: How Much Can Tolbert Do In Year 1?

Jalen Tolbert is back from a minor hamstring injury and set to work through Cowboys' minicamp. How high are the expectations for his rookie season?

news

Role Call: Next Undrafted LB To Push For Job?

After a strong 'super senior' season at Texas A&M, could Aaron Hansford be the next undrafted rookie linebacker to push for a roster spot in training camp?

news

Role Call: Waletzko's Odds To Play Right Away?

The Cowboys used a fifth-round pick on a mammoth offensive tackle in 6'7, 305-pound Matt Waletzko. How likely is the rookie to contribute quickly?

news

Role Call: What Is Damone Clark's Timeline?

Damone Clark is one of the most intriguing players in this year's crop of newcomers. But for the time being, most of that intrigue will center around his eventual return from injury.

news

Role Call: What Dante Fowler Jr. Adds On Defense

Dante Fowler Jr. has a new team here in Dallas, but Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn already knows Fowler's skills well -- and how to maximize his talents.

Advertising