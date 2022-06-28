Role Call: The Next Chapter For LB Storey Jackson 

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with rookie linebacker Storey Jackson.)

How He Got Here: After spending three seasons at Prairie View A&M and racking up 119 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for a loss, as well as six sacks and three forced fumbles, Storey Jackson entered the transfer portal en route to Liberty. Upon arriving with the Flames, Jackson erupted during the 2021 season with 102 tackles and seven sacks. That was enough to pique the Cowboys interest and pick him up as an undrafted rookie after the NFL Draft.

What's Next: With Micah Parsons leading the linebacker group, the Cowboys are already starting with a star at the position. After that, the depth of the position is where things get interesting. Leighton Vander Esch remains in the fold after re-signing, while guys like Luke Gifford and Devin Harper could be in the mix as far as the backups go. Should Jabril Cox return healthy from an ACL injury, and maybe Damone Clark later in the year, those would be others potentially in Jackson's way for making the team.