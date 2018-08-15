Top 10: Ranking The Best Newcomers From Camp     

Aug 15, 2018 at 10:39 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Top-10-Newcomers-From-Camp-hero

OXNARD, Calif. – There hasn't been a single day that has gone by here at camp that the names Witten, Dez and maybe even Scandrick, haven't been mentioned.

Yes, there has been plenty of talk about guys no longer on the team. But that only opens up discussions for the new guys here.

So as we sit here in the final week of camp, let's focus on the new faces that are marking a difference.

An extended panel of analysts of Rob Phillips, David Helman, Nick Eatman, Bryan Broaddus, Derek Eagleton, Ambar Garcia and Mickey Spagnola all weighed in with their 10-best newcomers who were not on the roster last year.

Honorable Mentions:

Not related, but Chervarius Ward and Jihad Ward both just missed the list. Jihad Ward has flashed a few times at defensive tackle, getting some reps with the first-team. The rookie cornerback Chervarius Ward had a week of practice that was really strong but like all undrafted rookies, he's had some challenging moments.

10-Scarbrough-Final

10. Bo Scarbrough – He doesn't look like a seventh-round pick playing running back. He's got a middle linebacker's body but the way he ran in the first preseason game shows that Scarbrough has a legitimate chance to take this No. 3 tailback spot.

Click Here To Continue

Related Content

news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Rest, Rumors & Returns

Fresh off a bye week, the Cowboys prepped for a crucial match against the Packers with Mike McCarthy making his triumphant return. That, and a burning hot rumor mill over one potential free agent receiver addition.

news

Gut Feeling: Staff Predictions For Cowboys-Packers

In his return trip to Green Bay, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy would love nothing more than to extend the Packers' current losing streak.

news

Updates: Barr Out; Zeke Questionable vs. Packers

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Spagnola: Winning This Game All That Matters

This is no time to wax nostalgic or take the Packers lightly. As the Cowboys prepare to head north, winning is all that matters.

Advertising