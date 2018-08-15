Top 10: Ranking The Best Newcomers From Camp     

OXNARD, Calif. – There hasn't been a single day that has gone by here at camp that the names Witten, Dez and maybe even Scandrick, haven't been mentioned.
Yes, there has been plenty of talk about guys no longer on the team. But that only opens up discussions for the new guys here.
So as we sit here in the final week of camp, let's focus on the new faces that are marking a difference.
An extended panel of analysts of Rob Phillips, David Helman, Nick Eatman, Bryan Broaddus, Derek Eagleton, Ambar Garcia and Mickey Spagnola all weighed in with their 10-best newcomers who were not on the roster last year.
Honorable Mentions:
Not related, but Chervarius Ward and Jihad Ward both just missed the list. Jihad Ward has flashed a few times at defensive tackle, getting some reps with the first-team. The rookie cornerback Chervarius Ward had a week of practice that was really strong but like all undrafted rookies, he's had some challenging moments.
10. Bo Scarbrough – He doesn't look like a seventh-round pick playing running back. He's got a middle linebacker's body but the way he ran in the first preseason game shows that Scarbrough has a legitimate chance to take this No. 3 tailback spot.