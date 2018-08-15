Top 10: Ranking The Best Newcomers From Camp     

OXNARD, Calif. – There hasn't been a single day that has gone by here at camp that the names Witten, Dez and maybe even Scandrick, haven't been mentioned.

Yes, there has been plenty of talk about guys no longer on the team. But that only opens up discussions for the new guys here.

So as we sit here in the final week of camp, let's focus on the new faces that are marking a difference.