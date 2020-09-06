Top 60 Cowboys TV Show to Air Sunday Night

During this past this week, we starting counting down the Top 60 players in Cowboys history and it's finally time to reveal the full list.

Set to air on Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. on DallasCowboys.com and Dallas Cowboys social channels, prominent members of the Dallas-Fort Worth media including Brad Sham, Rick Gosselin, Nick Eatman and Jean-Jacques Taylor will provide in-depth analysis that determined the top-60 players in Cowboys history.

Later that evening on Sept. 6, NFL Network Hosts Rich Eisen and Hall of Fame Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin will join the Cowboys to unveil the top 10 Dallas Cowboys players presented by DraftKings at 8 p.m. on DallasCowboys.com and Dallas Cowboys social channels. The countdown will also include interviews by former Cowboys Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The 14-person committee responsible for the selection of the Cowboys top-60 players included two Pro Football Hall of Fame voters, Rick Gosselin and Charean Williams, along with longtime Cowboys play-by-play announcer Brad Sham. Authors Nick Eatman and Jeff Sullivan were among the group, as were longtime writers and broadcasters Todd Archer (ESPN.com), Kurt Daniels (Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine), Clarence E. Hill (Fort Worth Star-Telegram), Bill Jones (KTVT-CBS 11), David Moore (The Dallas Morning News), Kristi Scales (Dallas Cowboys Radio Network), Rob Phillips and Mickey Spagnola (DallasCowboys.com), and Jean-Jacques Taylor (The Dallas Morning News/ESPN Radio).

To learn more about the top-60 Cowboys players go to https://www.dallascowboys.com/top60.