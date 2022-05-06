UDFA Profile: Range, Athleticism Tools For Hansford

Over the next weeks, dallascowboys.com dives deeper into the talented group of undrafted rookies that will battle for a roster spot this offseason.
- Name: Aaron Hansford
- Position: Linebacker
- Height: 6-2
- Weight: 239
- School: Texas A&M (SEC)
The Good: His build and athleticism are ideal for the position. For someone at 6-foot-2 and nearly 240-pounds, he moves exceptionally well and is smooth in his movements at the second level. Good tackler and will drive through a ball carrier. Hansford also excels in his durability and motor. He'll always find a way to play through the whistle and will extend his range in coverage for a teammate that was beaten at the line of scrimmage.
The Project: Appears to hesitate on his first step, or be completely out of place, more often than you'd like. His speed is good, but not good enough to make up for his missteps along the way. Doesn't have overpowering strength either and would fail to finish strong runners in a few SEC matchups, especially in the open field.
The Summary: Despite being recruited as a linebacker, Hansford began his career as a wide receiver and a tight end for the Aggies before switching back to defense in the Summer of 2019. It turned out to be the right decision as he became the weakside starter in 2020 and was a leader on that side of the football. With good size and speed, his recognition skills are where he could improve the most. Either way, he should be a candidate to find a special teams role or even in the rotation at linebacker.
