Updates: Diggs Getting Back Sooner Than Expected?  

Dec. 3 Updates
Dec. 3 Updates
10:53 a.m. - The Cowboys haven't been able to stay healthy at the cornerback position all year long, yet to have their top four cornerbacks play together in a game this year.
Perhaps that could happen here at the end of the season if rookie Trevon Diggs can return to action.
The second-round pick suffered a broken foot on Nov. 8 against Pittsburgh. Diggs has missed the last two games but Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said there's a chance he can get back on the field at some point this month.
"I think he's got a great opportunity," Jones said of Diggs. "I've seen him do some work this week. He's out of his boot. He's a competitive guy and I think he's going to be a great one for us. It wouldn't surprise me one bit if he gets back a little sooner than we thought."
Nov. 26 Updates
On Sunday, CeeDee Lamb had one of the greatest catches of the season and had other key moments in a dramatic win.
But four days later, it was a different story for the rookie.
This time, Lamb dropped a touchdown pass in the end zone that would've tied the game. He also didn't come up with a fourth-down catch in the second quarter that proved to be a pivotal play.
""No, at the end of the day I just didn't make the play," Lamb said. "That's pretty much all I got to say."
Lamb finished the day with five catches for 21 yards.
9:36 p.m. – Coming off a season-high 103 yards against Minnesota four days ago, Ezekiel Elliott and the running game never got rolling against Washington.
Elliott had just 10 carries Thursday, finishing the game with 32 yards. He also lost his fifth fumble of the season, a career-high, leading to a Washington field goal in the Cowboys' 47-16 loss.
"Just trying to fight for extra yards. I think maybe a foot kicked it out before I got down," he said.
3:57 p.m. – Both Cowboys starting offensive tackles got injured on the offense's opening drive against Washington.
Zack Martin, making his second straight start at right tackle, limped off the field at the end of Dallas' field goal drive and headed for the locker room with assistance from the athletic training staff. He has been ruled out of the game with a calf injury.
Cam Erving suffered a knee injury during an 11-yard scramble by quarterback Andy Dalton earlier in the possession. He is questionable to return to the game.
Brandon Knight and Terence Steele are filling in at left and right tackle, respectively.
2:10 p.m. – Anthony Brown won't be available for Thanksgiving.
There had been hope that the veteran corner, who injured his ribs Sunday in Minnesota, might be able to fight his way through the pain and play against Washington. That won't be the case.
Brown is the headliner among the Cowboys' seven inactives, along with Ben DiNucci, Malik Turner, Reggie Robinson, Bradlee Anae, Greg Senat and Ron'Dell Carter.
The rest of those aren't surprising. It's the same combination of unproven rookies and veteran depth signings that we've seen throughout the season. It is curious that Reggie Robinson, this year's fourth-round draft pick, is not being asked to address the depth concerns in the secondary – but the rookie has yet to be active this season, so it's hardly surprising.
Instead, it'll be two practice squad additions who help fill Brown's absence. Rashard Robinson and Deante Burton were called up from the practice squad on Wednesday, and they'll round out the depth chart behind Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis.
2:10 p.m. -- Captains today vs. Washington:
TE Dalton Schultz (offense)
S Donovan Wilson (defense)
LB Joe Thomas (special teams)
Nov. 25 Updates
3:29 p.m. — CB Anthony Brown (ribs) and kicker Greg Zuerlein (back) are officially questionable for Thursday's game against Washington.
Both players had limited participation in Wednesday's practice. Monday, Mike McCarthy sounded confident Zuerlein would be ready. Brown's practice work is encouraging for Thursday, too.
The Cowboys did elevate cornerbacks Rashard Robinson and Deante Burton from the practice squad for depth Thursday in case Brown is limited or doesn't play.
Click here for the full injury report for the Cowboys and Washington.
2:45 p.m. – The Cowboys made some roster moves ahead of Thursday's game against Washington, signing center Adam Redmond from the practice squad and elevating cornerbacks Deante Burton and Rashard Robinson from the practice squad.
Robinson also was elevated from the practice squad last Saturday and played a lot in the second half against Minnesota after starter Anthony Brown suffered a ribs injury.
