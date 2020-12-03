Updates: Diggs Getting Back Sooner Than Expected?  

2:10 p.m. – Anthony Brown won't be available for Thanksgiving.

There had been hope that the veteran corner, who injured his ribs Sunday in Minnesota, might be able to fight his way through the pain and play against Washington. That won't be the case.

Brown is the headliner among the Cowboys' seven inactives, along with Ben DiNucci, Malik Turner, Reggie Robinson, Bradlee Anae, Greg Senat and Ron'Dell Carter.

The rest of those aren't surprising. It's the same combination of unproven rookies and veteran depth signings that we've seen throughout the season. It is curious that Reggie Robinson, this year's fourth-round draft pick, is not being asked to address the depth concerns in the secondary – but the rookie has yet to be active this season, so it's hardly surprising.

Instead, it'll be two practice squad additions who help fill Brown's absence. Rashard Robinson and Deante Burton were called up from the practice squad on Wednesday, and they'll round out the depth chart behind Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis.