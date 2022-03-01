Updates: Jones Expecting Zeke To "Help Us Win"

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Sleep Number
March 1 Updates
1:34 p.m. - When asked about the status of running back Ezekiel Elliott this week, Cowboys VP Stephen Jones made it clear the veteran running back isn't going anywhere. He's got guarantees in his contract that make it financially impossible to part ways with him before this year.
But contract aside, Jones also applauded Zeke for his toughness last year, fighting through partially-torn ligaments in his knee for most of the season. He also said having Elliott - especially at full strength - will help the team in 2022.
"I want Zeke on my team. You talk about playing through some injuries and things that are hard," Jones said from Indianapolis. "I mean, he is a competitor. I think he is a damn good running back. I think he's going to help us win this year. Obviously his contract, his money is guaranteed, he's going to be here. There's no question. So, and we're fortunate to have him."
---------------------------------------
Cowboys assistant athletic trainer Greg Gaither has received the Tim Davey Assistant Athletic Trainer of the Year Award on the NFC side from the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society.
Gaither has been part of the Cowboys' athletic training staff for the past 21 seasons, assisting with coordinating player rehabilitation and treatment programs while overseeing all medical records.
In 2020, the entire staff was voted the NFL Athletic Training Staff of the Year by their peers.
---------------------------------------
Feb. 28 Updates
1:23 p.m. - On Monday, the NFL announced five "home teams" for the international games to be played in 2022, including three games in London. The NFL is also playing games in Mexico and Germany this year.
While the actual matchups have not been determined just yet, the Cowboys would at least have the opportunity to be included for two of the London games. The NFL released Monday that Green Bay, New Orleans and Jacksonville will play at London. The Cowboys are scheduled to play road games in Green Bay and Jacksonville.
The Cowboys have not played at Jacksonville since 2006because they actually played the Jaguars in London in 2014. It's hard to think the NFL would skip the Cowboys' trip to Jacksonville for a second time but also unlikely they would pass on the chance to send Mike McCarthy back to Green Bay for the first time.
Either way, London is the only option for the Cowboys to go overseas. The league announced Arizona will play in Mexico and the Bucs are headed to Germany. The Cowboys do play Tampa Bay but at home.
---------------------------------------
Feb. 21 Updates
11:12 a.m. – The Vikings are expected to hire Cowboys assistant special teams coordinator Matt Daniels as new special teams coordinator, according to NFL Media and reports.
Daniels has worked alongside Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel in Dallas for the past two seasons, and before that, on the Rams' staff from 2018-19.
The Vikings are building a new staff after hiring former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as their new head coach.
---------------------------------------