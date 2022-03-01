Updates: Jones Expecting Zeke To "Help Us Win"

1:23 p.m. - On Monday, the NFL announced five "home teams" for the international games to be played in 2022, including three games in London. The NFL is also playing games in Mexico and Germany this year.

While the actual matchups have not been determined just yet, the Cowboys would at least have the opportunity to be included for two of the London games. The NFL released Monday that Green Bay, New Orleans and Jacksonville will play at London. The Cowboys are scheduled to play road games in Green Bay and Jacksonville.

The Cowboys have not played at Jacksonville since 2006because they actually played the Jaguars in London in 2014. It's hard to think the NFL would skip the Cowboys' trip to Jacksonville for a second time but also unlikely they would pass on the chance to send Mike McCarthy back to Green Bay for the first time.

Either way, London is the only option for the Cowboys to go overseas. The league announced Arizona will play in Mexico and the Bucs are headed to Germany. The Cowboys do play Tampa Bay but at home.