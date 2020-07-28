Updates: Crawford, Poe Placed On PUP List

The NFL season is almost here. Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' off-season. Presented by Sleep Number
July 28 Updates
4:30 p.m. -- Defensive linemen Tyrone Crawford and Dontari Poe have been placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list for the start of training camp.
Crawford missed most of last season due to hip surgery. Poe, who reached a two-year deal with the Cowboys in March, had surgery last November for a torn quad while playing for the Panthers.
Both players are eligible to be activated from PUP at any time during camp, and the first padded practice isn't scheduled until Aug. 17 because teams will have a gradual ramp-up period after a virtual-only offseason program.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10:13 a.m. – Undrafted rookie wide receiver Stephen Guidry is expected to take a voluntary opt-out from the 2020 season, according to NFL Media and reports.
Once official, Guidry will be placed on a reserve/opt-out list and the Cowboys will retain his rights for 2021.
In May, the Cowboys signed Guidry as a rookie free agent out of Mississippi State. He is the second Cowboys player expected to take a voluntary opt-out, along with veteran cornerback Maurice Canady.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 26 Updates
6:53 p.m. – The Cowboys have their first member of the NFL's new reserve/COVID-19 list.
Sunday's transaction wire revealed six players across the league who have been placed on the list. Among them was second-year Cowboys receiver Jon'Vea Johnson, who is returning from spending his rookie season on injured reserve.
It's hard to quantify Johnson's presence on the list, as it does not specify whether he has tested positive for COVID-19 or come in contact with someone who has. The bottom line, though, is that he'll need to quarantine for the time being.
With the rest of the Cowboys' roster scheduled to report over the course of the week, this will likely be a developing situation.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 25 Updates
On the same day the Cowboys officially signed their seven draft picks, the club also signed offensive tackle Isaac Alarcon.
The rookie from Mexico via Monterrey Tech, is part of the NFL's International Player Pathway program. Alarcon, one of four international players signed to NFC East teams, is expected to remain with the Cowboys, at least on the practice squad, for the entire season.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 20 Updates
1:59 p.m. – With the start of training camp inching closer, the Cowboys' rookie class is starting to reach deals on contracts.
Defensive end Bradlee Anae, a fifth-round pick out of Utah, has agreed to terms. His agent tweeted the news Monday afternoon.
Quarterback Ben Dinucci, the Cowboys' seventh-round pick out of James Madison, has also agreed to terms. He'll compete for the third quarterback spot behind starter Dak Prescott and veteran backup Andy Dalton.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 18 Updates
1:47 p.m. – The NFL and the NFLPA continue to negotiate key matters regarding training camp and the season during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the league is moving forward with upcoming camp report dates.
Rookies are set to report as early as Tuesday, followed by quarterbacks and injured players Thursday and the rest of the rosters July 28, NFL Media reported Saturday, citing a memo circulated to clubs. Rookies for the Texans and Chiefs are scheduled to report Monday because their season opener starts earlier than the rest of the league (Sept. 10).
The Cowboys will hold camp at their world headquarters, The Star in Frisco, this year. According to NFL Media, no more than 20 players at a time will be allowed at a team facility for now.
The Cowboys haven't signed their seven-man draft class yet, but they've already reached deals with 15 rookie free agents.
While the NFL plans to start camps on time, the league is still working to finalize a number of critical items with the players' association, including testing and safety protocols and the schedule for camp and preseason.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 11 Updates
Due to the nation's COVID-19 crisis, the NFL has informed teams that in-person minicamps won't be permitted before the voluntary offseason program period ends June 26, according to an NFL Media report.
The Cowboys and the league's other 31 teams have the option to continue their virtual programs for another two weeks through June 26. But it appears the Cowboys won't be able to fully reconvene before training camp. That schedule has not yet been announced.
Last Friday, the league gave the green light for coaching staffs to begin returning to team facilities. But non-rehabbing players are still training in virtual mode while the league continues finalizing health and safety protocols for their eventual return.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 9 Updates
7:00 p.m. – DeMarcus Lawrence and his fellow Cowboys pass rushers, the Hot Boyz, continue to drive relief efforts for those impacted by the nation's COVID-19 crisis.
Cowboys fans also can visit www.GetHotBoyz.com and make a donation to GENYOUth Now, a COVID-19 emergency school nutrition fund for children who depend on the USDA's school meal program.