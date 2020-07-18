Dallas Cowboys Updates

Saturday, Jul 18, 2020 02:00 PM

Updates: NFL Sets Camp Report Date For Rookies

 by  Nick Eatman Rob Phillips  &  David Helman

The NFL season is almost here. Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' off-season.

July 18 Updates

1:47 p.m. – The NFL and the NFLPA continue to negotiate key matters regarding training camp and the season during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the league is moving forward with upcoming camp report dates.

Rookies are set to report as early as Tuesday, followed by quarterbacks and injured players Thursday and the rest of the rosters July 28, NFL Media reported Saturday, citing a memo circulated to clubs. Rookies for the Texans and Chiefs are scheduled to report Monday because their season opener starts earlier than the rest of the league (Sept. 10).

The Cowboys will hold camp at their world headquarters, The Star in Frisco, this year. According to NFL Media, no more than 20 players at a time will be allowed at a team facility for now.

The Cowboys haven't signed their seven-man draft class yet, but they've already reached deals with 15 rookie free agents.

While the NFL plans to start camps on time, the league is still working to finalize a number of critical items with the players' association, including testing and safety protocols and the schedule for camp and preseason.

June 11 Updates

Due to the nation's COVID-19 crisis, the NFL has informed teams that in-person minicamps won't be permitted before the voluntary offseason program period ends June 26, according to an NFL Media report.

The Cowboys and the league's other 31 teams have the option to continue their virtual programs for another two weeks through June 26. But it appears the Cowboys won't be able to fully reconvene before training camp. That schedule has not yet been announced.

Last Friday, the league gave the green light for coaching staffs to begin returning to team facilities. But non-rehabbing players are still training in virtual mode while the league continues finalizing health and safety protocols for their eventual return.

June 9 Updates

7:00 p.m. – DeMarcus Lawrence and his fellow Cowboys pass rushers, the Hot Boyz, continue to drive relief efforts for those impacted by the nation's COVID-19 crisis.

Cowboys fans also can visit www.GetHotBoyz.com and make a donation to GENYOUth Now, a COVID-19 emergency school nutrition fund for children who depend on the USDA's school meal program.

