Veteran OT Jason Peters Expected To Visit Cowboys

Wednesday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy didn't officially name Tyler Smith the starter but said he'll "definitely get a lot of work at left tackle."

Peters, a Texas native, has made nine Pro Bowls since entering the league as an undrafted rookie with Buffalo in 2004. He was a starter for the Eagles for the better part of 13 seasons and was a starter on their 2017 Super Bowl team. He made 15 starts with Chicago last season.

The Cowboys are likely looking to add depth as well as competition at left tackle while Tyron Smith is out. Behind Tyler Smith is rookie tackle Matt Waletzko and first-year tackle Josh Ball, both drafted by Dallas but yet to play in a regular-season game.

"We feel good about where we're going and what our situation looks like. I say it always, we're always looking to upgrade our roster and certainly we'll look to continue to make ourselves better," Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan. "Certainly, the offensive line is one where we aren't necessarily loaded with depth there but something that we'll continue to look at as things come to fruition over the next two or three days as teams are going to have expose a lot of players (to waivers).