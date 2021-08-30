Training Camp | 2021

Presented by

What Issues Remain With The Cowboys' Roster?

Aug 30, 2021 at 04:30 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

What-Issues-Remain-With-The-Cowboys’-Roster-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – Every team in the league has to get to 53, but no team's path to that number looks exactly the same.

It's interesting to think that, all across the NFL over the next few days, 32 different front offices are confronting vastly different obstacles to the same overall goal.

The Cowboys' approach should be obvious to those that have followed the past 40 days of training camp. This is a roster long on defensive bodies but missing depth in a few key spots. The Cowboys had a run of remarkably good health during training camp, but injuries to guys like Neville Gallimore and Rico Dowdle likely have them evaluating their options in spots.

Asked about the process of inquiring about trades at this time of year, it was Dowdle that Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones mentioned specifically.

"Certainly, people can turn on our tape and see where we might be long with some young players and they might be able to play, so, losing Rico was a tough one for us," Jones said. "It doesn't take a rocket scientist to look into it and see they need a third running back."

As Tuesday's 3 p.m. deadline creeps closer, the Cowboys are likely weighing their options between the trio of young backs on their roster – Ja'Quan Hardy, Brendan Knox and Nick Ralston – or a player from another team. Jones also mentioned the tight end spot, given that second-year veteran Sean McKeon is expected to start the season on injured reserve after spraining his ankle during the second preseason game.

"You lose a McKeon, our third tight end, they say, hey, they may need something there," Jones said. "Obviously we brought in [Jeremy] Sprinkle to bring depth there, but that's just in general that's how those conversations go."

These are the final few pieces of the puzzle that need to be moved into place. It's a good bet the Cowboys' front office has made up its mind about roughly 50 of the 53 players going onto the roster. But there are problem spots, and no two teams are facing the same issues.

Those are the last questions to answer before the roster is set and the regular season can begin.

Related Content

news

8 "Bubble" Players To Watch Sunday vs. Jaguars

When the Cowboys take on Jacksonville Sunday, it'll be a big day for some "bubble" players looking for roster spots. Here's 8 key players to watch.
news

Big Opportunity For Assistant Coaches On Sunday

It's common to hear about players resting during the preseason finale, but what about coaches?
news

Spagnola: Bigger Worries Than If Dak Is Back

Dak got in another good, 11-on-11 compete practice Friday. Real good. Deep throws. Accurate throws. Throws on the run. 
news

Practice Points: Dak Goes Deep; Collins Exits

Check in on the final padded practice of training camp, as the Cowboys begin finalizing their plans for the preseason finale against Jacksonville.
news

Game Specs: How To Watch Cowboys-Jaguars

The Dallas Cowboys will play their final preseason game in AT&T Stadium when the Jacksonville Jaguars come to town Sunday for a matchup at 12:00 p.m. (CT).
news

Ezekiel Elliott Restructure Frees Up Cap Space

The Cowboys reportedly restructured Ezekiel Elliott's contract on Friday morning, converting $8.6 of his $9.6 million 2021 salary in a signing bonus. The move creates roughly $7 million in cap space this season.
news

Ralston Looking To Show His Versatility & Value

As the only fullback on the roster, Nick Ralston has one more chance to prove himself Sunday at AT&T Stadium, a place he's knows all too well.
news

Dak Ready To "Rock & Roll" With No Limitations

Fresh off his first competitive practice in a month, Dak Prescott is feeling fine and ready to participate fully with no limitations.
news

Dan Quinn "Feeling Fine," Still In COVID Protocol

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn says he's "feeling fine now" after entering the NFL's COVID-19 protocol before kickoff against the Houston Texans last Saturday.
news

Jabril Cox's Progress Further Strengthens LB Group

There aren't many snaps available in a linebacker group this deep, but rookie Jabril Cox has been capitalizing on his chances in preseason.
news

Mick Shots: There Are Shots & Then Jerry's Shot

From the injured to the ill to the battle for QB, Mickey brings you the latest in his weekly Mick Shots. But, he saves the best shot for the team's owner.
Advertising