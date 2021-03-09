What's Next For OT: Early-Round Options in Draft?

Is an Early-Round Draft Pick in Play?

If the Cowboys learned anything in 2020 it's that Hall of Fame and Pro Bowl level talent doesn't go very far in the win column if it's not available to play in games. The team desperately needed depth at offensive tackle after losing La'el Collins and Tyron Smith for essentially the entirety of the 2020 season. It seemed like an unlikely worst case scenario until it happened.

The potential of having three dynamic wide receivers, an expensive running back, and a potentially expensive quarterback demands the expectation of an offensive juggernaut. That proposition became a non-starter without the offensive tackles to protect the quarterback.

If the Cowboys plan on contending for a Super Bowl behind the strength of their offense then they'll need talent at the tackle position. A capable backup could ultimately save the team's playoff hopes. If Smith or Collins were to miss multiple games again.

Another factor to consider is Tyron Smith's eventual replacement at left tackle. Smith is 30 years old and will be coming off neck surgery to deal with a problem that has been plaguing him for multiple years now. In 2011, the team had the No. 9 overall pick, and expecting to not have such a high draft pick anytime soon after, decided to invest in the position. This April they will have the No. 10 overall pick, and history suggests that if you want to get a future All-Pro player at tackle, you're probably going to have to use a high draft pick to get him.