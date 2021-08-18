What We Learned From Hard Knocks Ep. 2

What most people don't know is that Kamara has one of the more interesting stories in the entire NFL. Kamara and his family are refugees from civil war in Ivory Coast, which raged for five years during his childhood. His mother sought asylum in the United States while he and his siblings lived for years in the West African nation of Guinea. When his mother finally gained approval to send for her children to join her in the U.S., Kamara wound up in Phoenix with no knowledge of English – let alone an understanding of American football.