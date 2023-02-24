Offseason | 2023

Witten Had "Proud Moments" After Dak's Award

Feb 24, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Witten-Had-“Proud-Moments”-After-Dak’s-Award-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas There have been plenty of all-time great players that have come through the Dallas Cowboys organization since their inception in 1960. The franchise has produced five Super Bowl titles and 20 Pro Football Hall of Famers and most recently - four Walter Payton Man of the Year winners.

Of course, Roger Staubach was the first player to win the award in 1978, followed by Troy Aikman in 1997 and then Jason Witten in 2012. The latest addition of the honor went to Dak Prescott in early February of this year at the NFL Honors.

Fittingly, Witten held his annual Collegiate Man of the Year Award ceremony on Thursday night at The Star in Frisco to highlight exemplary leadership in college football. So, while the Cowboys' all-time receiving leader spoke highly of the three amateur players being honored, he did so as well when asked about Prescott winning the very award he did over a decade ago.

"It was one of those proud moments," Witten said when asked what it meant to see Prescott win the award. "Dak has had a lot of great influences in his life and none greater than his mom, and many coaches along the way. But you like to think in some small way when he came into the league you were able to show him a little bit of it."

Both Prescott and Witten got acquainted with each other during the former's rookie season back in 2016 after taking over for longtime franchise quarterback Tony Romo. By that point, Witten had more than established himself as one of the Cowboys' franchise pillars with 13 seasons under his belt.

Since his retirement following the 2020 season and his one year in Las Vegas with the Raiders, on Thursday Witten touched on how during his playing career he didn't think as much about using his platform for good as much as he did once he called a quits. Whether or not he was being modest, it was also a reminder of how much Prescott stays involved currently with his Faith Fight Finish Foundation.

"Being able to give back and take advantage of that platform, you do it in your own life and in your day-to-day life," Witten said. "I think while you're playing you don't really think about it a ton. And then when you have time to look back on it, you're so appreciative of the relationships and the impact you're able to have and doing it the right way."

Though even way back in their first season together, it was apparent to Witten that the 23-year-old rookie fourth rounder from Mississippi State had a special quality and was destined to flourish off the field as well as on the field. But when it came to the Man of the Year honors, Witten got some advice of his own from past Cowboys' recipients.

"For Dak everything came pretty natural to him," Witten said, "his leadership skills, and being kind and generous with all of his resources. I was happy for him just living that out. I remember Troy [Aikman] and Roger [Staubach] when I won the award [told me] 'it'll stay with you for the rest of your life.' So, I think that's the same for Dak. He walks the walk… I'm happy and proud of him."

Related Content

news

Spagnola: What Will These Changing Times Bring

news

7 Coaches Added; Cowboys Announce 2023 Staff

The Cowboys have officially announced their 2023 coaching staff, which includes seven new faces. The team also filled open positions at RB coach, QB coach and the offensive line.

news

Open Market: Impact CBs Who Should Intrigue Dallas

Anthony Brown is heading to free agency and the Cowboys have seen what the CB2 position looks like without him, and that means making the right call(s) this March.

news

Witten "Honored" to Give Out His Annual Award

Jason Witten returned to The Star in Frisco Thursday night for his sixth annual Collegiate Man of the Year Award, honoring some of the best young leaders in college football.

news

Progress Report: Second-Year Leap for Odighizuwa

In his second pro season, Osa Odighizuwa took another step forward in 2022. After an impressive rookie year and an even better sophomore campaign behind him, he's proved to be a valuable piece for the Cowboys.

news

Open Market: Eyeing Free Agent Safeties for Dallas

Donovan Wilson is invaluable in what he provides the Cowboys defense, but as Dallas tries to get a deal done on the pending free agent, they have to keep their eyes open.

news

Mick Shots: From Mr. Cowboy To Mr. Football

You might have known "Mr. Cowboy," right, the nickname given Cowboys Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob Lilly, and the 83-year-old reminded me the other day during an interview how the title somewhat used to embarrass him.

news

Updates: Cowboys Add Kicker Ahead of Free Agency

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Open Market: Kickers Who Deserve a Cowboys' Look

Brett Maher's third stretch with the Cowboys was phenomenal until it wasn't, and as they look to figure out the position, some notable names come to mind in free agency.

news

Progress Report: Turpin's Journey to the Pro Bowl

The Cowboys took a chance on KaVontae Turpin after his impressive USFL season. And it certainly paid off as he made the Pro Bowl and became a weapon in the return game.

news

Franchise Tag: Pollard Over Schultz in 2023?

The window to apply a franchise tag has officially opened for the Dallas Cowboys, and though it's not an easy decision to make, it appears Tony Pollard is the frontrunner in the discussion.

Advertising