Witten Had "Proud Moments" After Dak's Award

FRISCO, Texas — There have been plenty of all-time great players that have come through the Dallas Cowboys organization since their inception in 1960. The franchise has produced five Super Bowl titles and 20 Pro Football Hall of Famers and most recently - four Walter Payton Man of the Year winners.
Of course, Roger Staubach was the first player to win the award in 1978, followed by Troy Aikman in 1997 and then Jason Witten in 2012. The latest addition of the honor went to Dak Prescott in early February of this year at the NFL Honors.
Fittingly, Witten held his annual Collegiate Man of the Year Award ceremony on Thursday night at The Star in Frisco to highlight exemplary leadership in college football. So, while the Cowboys' all-time receiving leader spoke highly of the three amateur players being honored, he did so as well when asked about Prescott winning the very award he did over a decade ago.
"It was one of those proud moments," Witten said when asked what it meant to see Prescott win the award. "Dak has had a lot of great influences in his life and none greater than his mom, and many coaches along the way. But you like to think in some small way when he came into the league you were able to show him a little bit of it."
Both Prescott and Witten got acquainted with each other during the former's rookie season back in 2016 after taking over for longtime franchise quarterback Tony Romo. By that point, Witten had more than established himself as one of the Cowboys' franchise pillars with 13 seasons under his belt.
Since his retirement following the 2020 season and his one year in Las Vegas with the Raiders, on Thursday Witten touched on how during his playing career he didn't think as much about using his platform for good as much as he did once he called a quits. Whether or not he was being modest, it was also a reminder of how much Prescott stays involved currently with his Faith Fight Finish Foundation.
"Being able to give back and take advantage of that platform, you do it in your own life and in your day-to-day life," Witten said. "I think while you're playing you don't really think about it a ton. And then when you have time to look back on it, you're so appreciative of the relationships and the impact you're able to have and doing it the right way."
Though even way back in their first season together, it was apparent to Witten that the 23-year-old rookie fourth rounder from Mississippi State had a special quality and was destined to flourish off the field as well as on the field. But when it came to the Man of the Year honors, Witten got some advice of his own from past Cowboys' recipients.
"For Dak everything came pretty natural to him," Witten said, "his leadership skills, and being kind and generous with all of his resources. I was happy for him just living that out. I remember Troy [Aikman] and Roger [Staubach] when I won the award [told me] 'it'll stay with you for the rest of your life.' So, I think that's the same for Dak. He walks the walk… I'm happy and proud of him."