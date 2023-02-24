Witten Had "Proud Moments" After Dak's Award

"It was one of those proud moments," Witten said when asked what it meant to see Prescott win the award. "Dak has had a lot of great influences in his life and none greater than his mom, and many coaches along the way. But you like to think in some small way when he came into the league you were able to show him a little bit of it."

Both Prescott and Witten got acquainted with each other during the former's rookie season back in 2016 after taking over for longtime franchise quarterback Tony Romo. By that point, Witten had more than established himself as one of the Cowboys' franchise pillars with 13 seasons under his belt.

Since his retirement following the 2020 season and his one year in Las Vegas with the Raiders, on Thursday Witten touched on how during his playing career he didn't think as much about using his platform for good as much as he did once he called a quits. Whether or not he was being modest, it was also a reminder of how much Prescott stays involved currently with his Faith Fight Finish Foundation.

"Being able to give back and take advantage of that platform, you do it in your own life and in your day-to-day life," Witten said. "I think while you're playing you don't really think about it a ton. And then when you have time to look back on it, you're so appreciative of the relationships and the impact you're able to have and doing it the right way."

Though even way back in their first season together, it was apparent to Witten that the 23-year-old rookie fourth rounder from Mississippi State had a special quality and was destined to flourish off the field as well as on the field. But when it came to the Man of the Year honors, Witten got some advice of his own from past Cowboys' recipients.