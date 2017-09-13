VICTOR GARDNER

NASHVILLE, TN

I know we have only seen one game, but with a good night from the D-Line, barring any injuries this week, who gets cut from roster when Damontre’ Moore's comes off his suspension on Monday? The weak link so far is Taco Charlton and he isn't going anywhere.

Bryan: Charlton might not be removed from the roster, but if he's not one of the best eight defensive linemen, then he might not dress on game day. Injuries usually take care of moves like this. Let's see what happens this week and make that adjustment Monday after the game.

David: Injuries can always change this answer, but I think they’ve bought themselves some flexibility. The new guys – Brian Price, Jay Elliott and Bené Benwikere – make sense, especially if Jaylon Smith can continue to play so many snaps, and if Jourdan Lewis can return this week.

BRIAN EDEN

ORANGE PARK, FL

I didn't see, or hear, much of Jeff Heath during the Giants outing. Can you break down his performance in Game 1?

Bryan: You didn't hear much about Heath because he was covering Evan Engram and he was a non-factor in the game. I thought he played well against an opponent that could have been difficult to handle. Heath also lined up on all the special teams as well and made no mistakes.

Not counting the final drive of the game, when the Cowboys held a 19-3 lead with less than two minutes to play and were essentially allowing the Giants to throw short passes, this secondary surrendered 160 passing yards on Sunday. It's hard to find much fault with anyone in light of that. Heath looked active, finishing with four tackles, and there wasn't much in the way of broken coverages. I call that a solid night.