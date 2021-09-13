The Official Home Of The Dallas Cowboys
Make It Right
As they get into their game planning for the Chargers, the Cowboys are faced with several options about how to address La'el Collins' absence at right tackle.
Gregory To Reserve/COVID
Randy Gregory has been placed on the Reserve/COVID list, while two players return from Reserve/COVID as Week 2 of the regular season begins.
Looking Up
Despite a last-second loss in Week 1, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones believes the defense is headed in the right direction.
#DALvsTB
Michael Gallup to IR; Can't Return Until October
The Cowboys didn't want to put much of a timetable on the Michael Gallup injury last week.
Dan Quinn On Linebacker Rotation: "This Is Early"
Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch had snap totals in the teens against Tampa Bay, but Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn says both will play more as the season goes along.
Updates: Faith In Greg Zuerlein; Depth At Kicker?
Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
Weighing The Options With The Right Tackle Job
Details about this offensive line aren't exactly forthcoming, in more ways than one.
Randy Gregory To Reserve/COVID; Zack Martin Back
Randy Gregory has been placed on the Reserve/COVID list, while two players return from Reserve/COVID.
Why Jerry Jones Sees "Serious Upside" On Defense
Despite a last-second loss in Week 1, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones believes the defense is headed in the right direction.
How Might The Cowboys Replace La'el Collins?
Mike McCarthy wasn't ready to go into detail about how he'll replace La'el Collins in the starting lineup, but the Cowboys have no shortage of options to fill the role.
La'el Collins Suspended Five Games By The NFL
The NFL announced a five-game suspension for the veteran Cowboys right tackle.
Game Notes: Zeke's Work, CeeDee's Drops & More
The game-day notebook includes Zeke's workload, a disappointed CeeDee Lamb and another failed attempt at beating Brady.
Spagnola: The Sorrow Of Hollow Possessions
Dak Prescott showed he was ready to play, but in the end the Cowboys beat themselves last night, missing too many opportunities for points.
Eatman: Dak's Best Game Not Enough; It Will Be
The Cowboys fell short, but Nick Eatman says they won't lose many more if Dak carries the team like he did in Tampa.
Despite Short Camp, Amari Cooper Dominates
Amari Cooper wants to be the best he's ever been this season. Thursday was a good start.
For Dak, A Reminder That Great Isn't Enough
Dak Prescott loved his star receiver's mentality, but he decided to push it to another level.
Don't Forget These 5: Missed Chances Before Half
Plays that might get forgotten include a costly sack before halftime and a near-interception that would've iced it.
Greg Zuerlein: If I Do My Job, We Win That Game
A late field goal almost beat the Bucs, but Greg Zuerlein lamented the kicks he missed earlier in the game.
Game Recap: Dak Shines In 31-29 Loss To Bucs
Despite the 31-29 last-second loss to the Buccaneers, the Cowboys were in it until the end behind Dak Prescott's fearless performance.
Hooker Inactive For Week 1; Captains Announced
The Cowboys announced their seven inactives for their Week 1 tilt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it was headlined by the former first-round pick who signed on during the summer.
Keys To Victory: How Cowboys Beat The Champs
Bucky Brooks dissects how the Cowboys can beat the Bucs in this week's Keys to Victory.
Big Facts: 0-5 vs. Brady; But Perfect vs. SB Champs
The Cowboys have never beaten Tom Brady. But when it comes facing the champs in Week 1, the Cowboys haven't lost. So what gives? #BigFacts
6 Pack: How Randy Gregory Plans To Disrupt Brady
In six questions to Randy Gregory, the pass-rusher details the best way to make Tom Brady uncomfortable in the pocket.
Game Specs: Ways To Listen/Watch Cowboys-Bucs
The Dallas Cowboys will kick off the NFL regular season in Tampa Bay when they face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday for a prime time matchup at 7:20 p.m. (CT) on NBC.
Gut Feeling: Staff Predictions For Cowboys-Bucs
The Cowboys couldn't have had a more challenging Week 1 opponent – traveling to play Tom Brady and the defending champs. Here's how the staff writers think Thursday's game will go in Tampa Bay.
Mick Shots: This Should Bring Out The Best
There are plenty of Mick Shots to be had from facing Brady and the Bucs, Hard Knocks, this season's defense compared to last year's and more!
Mike McCarthy: We Have Time
Head coach Mike McCarthy discusses the loss of T La'el Collins to suspension, WR Michael Gallup to injury, the team's season opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more.
Dak Prescott Postgame | Week 1
Quarterback Dak Prescott shares his thoughts following a 31-29 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Amari Cooper Postgame | Week 1
Wide receiver Amari Cooper shares his thoughts following a 31-29 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
