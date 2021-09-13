The Official Home Of The Dallas Cowboys

As they get into their game planning for the Chargers, the Cowboys are faced with several options about how to address La'el Collins' absence at right tackle.
Randy Gregory has been placed on the Reserve/COVID list, while two players return from Reserve/COVID as Week 2 of the regular season begins.
Despite a last-second loss in Week 1, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones believes the defense is headed in the right direction.
Michael Gallup to IR; Can't Return Until October

The Cowboys didn't want to put much of a timetable on the Michael Gallup injury last week.

Dan Quinn On Linebacker Rotation: "This Is Early"

Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch had snap totals in the teens against Tampa Bay, but Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn says both will play more as the season goes along.

Updates: Faith In Greg Zuerlein; Depth At Kicker?

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason. 

Weighing The Options With The Right Tackle Job

Details about this offensive line aren't exactly forthcoming, in more ways than one.

Randy Gregory To Reserve/COVID; Zack Martin Back

Randy Gregory has been placed on the Reserve/COVID list, while two players return from Reserve/COVID.

Why Jerry Jones Sees "Serious Upside" On Defense

Despite a last-second loss in Week 1, Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones believes the defense is headed in the right direction.

How Might The Cowboys Replace La'el Collins?

Mike McCarthy wasn't ready to go into detail about how he'll replace La'el Collins in the starting lineup, but the Cowboys have no shortage of options to fill the role.

La'el Collins Suspended Five Games By The NFL

The NFL announced a five-game suspension for the veteran Cowboys right tackle.

Game Notes: Zeke's Work, CeeDee's Drops & More

The game-day notebook includes Zeke's workload, a disappointed CeeDee Lamb and another failed attempt at beating Brady.

Spagnola: The Sorrow Of Hollow Possessions

Dak Prescott showed he was ready to play, but in the end the Cowboys beat themselves last night, missing too many opportunities for points.

Were Takeaways A Silver Lining For Defense?

It's hard to know how to feel, to be honest.

Eatman: Dak's Best Game Not Enough; It Will Be

The Cowboys fell short, but Nick Eatman says they won't lose many more if Dak carries the team like he did in Tampa. 

Despite Short Camp, Amari Cooper Dominates

Amari Cooper wants to be the best he's ever been this season. Thursday was a good start.

For Dak, A Reminder That Great Isn't Enough

Dak Prescott loved his star receiver's mentality, but he decided to push it to another level.

Don't Forget These 5: Missed Chances Before Half 

Plays that might get forgotten include a costly sack before halftime and a near-interception that would've iced it. 

Greg Zuerlein: If I Do My Job, We Win That Game

A late field goal almost beat the Bucs, but Greg Zuerlein lamented the kicks he missed earlier in the game.

Game Recap: Dak Shines In 31-29 Loss To Bucs

Despite the 31-29 last-second loss to the Buccaneers, the Cowboys were in it until the end behind Dak Prescott's fearless performance.

Hooker Inactive For Week 1; Captains Announced

The Cowboys announced their seven inactives for their Week 1 tilt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it was headlined by the former first-round pick who signed on during the summer.

Keys To Victory: How Cowboys Beat The Champs

Bucky Brooks dissects how the Cowboys can beat the Bucs in this week's Keys to Victory.

Big Facts: 0-5 vs. Brady; But Perfect vs. SB Champs

The Cowboys have never beaten Tom Brady. But when it comes facing the champs in Week 1, the Cowboys haven't lost. So what gives? #BigFacts

6 Pack: How Randy Gregory Plans To Disrupt Brady

In six questions to Randy Gregory, the pass-rusher details the best way to make Tom Brady uncomfortable in the pocket.

Game Specs: Ways To Listen/Watch Cowboys-Bucs

The Dallas Cowboys will kick off the NFL regular season in Tampa Bay when they face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday for a prime time matchup at 7:20 p.m. (CT) on NBC.

Gut Feeling: Staff Predictions For Cowboys-Bucs  

The Cowboys couldn't have had a more challenging Week 1 opponent – traveling to play Tom Brady and the defending champs. Here's how the staff writers think Thursday's game will go in Tampa Bay.

Mick Shots: This Should Bring Out The Best

There are plenty of Mick Shots to be had from facing Brady and the Bucs, Hard Knocks, this season's defense compared to last year's and more!

Stephen Jones: Dak is "100 Percent" & Zack's Status

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said his quarterback is "100 percent " ready, although he wishes he could say the same about Zack Martin.
Pushing Forward: #DALvsTB Recap

Head coach Mike McCarthy discusses the loss of T La'el Collins to suspension, WR Michael Gallup to injury, the team's season opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more.
Mike McCarthy: We Have Time

Head coach Mike McCarthy discusses the loss of T La'el Collins to suspension, WR Michael Gallup to injury, the team's season opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more.
Quarterback Dak Prescott shares his thoughts following a 31-29 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Dak Prescott Postgame | Week 1

Quarterback Dak Prescott shares his thoughts following a 31-29 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Wide receiver Amari Cooper shares his thoughts following a 31-29 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Amari Cooper Postgame | Week 1

Wide receiver Amari Cooper shares his thoughts following a 31-29 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Cowboys Hour: Blake Jarwin | 2021

Sep 13, 2021

Kyle Youmans and Dani Sureck on Cowboys Hour presented by Miller Lite with special guest Blake Jarwin on 105.3 The FAN.

Mick Shots: Second Thoughts

Sep 13, 2021

After having a chance to watch the Cowboys-Bucs game again, the guys give some second thoughts on the season-opening 31-29 loss on Thursday night. Then move on to the buzz kill of La'el Collins' complicated suspension and just what the Cowboys will do to replace him at right tackle. Also the improvements needed on defense.

Player's Lounge: Right Side Issues

Sep 13, 2021

Britt Johnson, Newy Scruggs, Danny McCray and Barry Church weigh-in on the recent suspension of RT La'el Collins and when it means for the Cowboys going forward and more on this episode of the Player's Lounge!

Hangin' with the Boys: Out and Out

Sep 13, 2021

How's the team going to handle replacing Collins? And how might his teammates be reacting? Nate tells us how Aikman and Emmitt would have reacted (and did react) back in the day. Plus, the receiver corps, including Amari's performance, CeeDee's drops and life without Gallup.

Cowboys Break: Bigger Void to Fill?

Sep 13, 2021

With both La'el and Gallup expected to miss a few weeks, how do they replace the two and which one is a bigger loss?

Talkin' Cowboys: Bigger Issue?

Sep 13, 2021

The Cowboys got some bad news Friday, learning of La'el Collins' five-game suspension and that Michael Gallup will miss multiple weeks due to injury. Which is the bigger issue for the offense moving forward? The crew debates.

Football 401K: Game Picks, Previews and More

Sep 10, 2021

Join RJ Choppy & Bo Repka, in the debut episode of the Dallas Cowboys newest podcast Football 401K that takes an analytical approach at sports betting and more.

Mick Shots: Where's Your Confidence Level Now?

Sep 10, 2021

Bill Jones and Everson Walls are joined by Mickey Spagnola fresh from Tampa Bay as they recap the Cowboys season opening loss

Player's Lounge: Much Improved?

Sep 10, 2021

Britt Johnson, Danny McCray are joined by Nick Eatman to recap the Cowboys season opening 2-point loss to the defending champs in Tampa Bay and more on this episode of the Player's Lounge!
The best views from the Dallas Cowboys Week 1 game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday September 9th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL.
Best of Week 1: Cowboys at Buccaneers | 2021

The best views from the Dallas Cowboys Week 1 game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday September 9th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL.
Views of the Dallas Cowboys "Dressed for Success" as they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 1 game at Raymond James Stadium, presented by Jack Black.
"Dressed For Success" Cowboys at Buccaneers | 2021

Views of the Dallas Cowboys "Dressed for Success" as they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 1 game at Raymond James Stadium, presented by Jack Black.
Views of the preseason matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans, at AT&T Stadium.
Week 1: Cowboys at Buccaneers | 2021

Views of the preseason matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans, at AT&T Stadium.
Views of pregame before the preseason matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium.
Pregame Week 1: Cowboys at Buccaneers | 2021

Views of pregame before the preseason matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium.
Hall of Fame | 2021

Rank'Em: Cowboys Now Have 20 Hall of Famers

The Cowboys now have 20 Hall of Fame members, thanks to three more additions last weekend. Here's a look at all of the members and their greatest accomplishments.

Spagnola: My Favorite Cliff, Drew & Jimmy Stories

Veteran writer Mickey Spagnola goes down memory lane to share tales on recent HOF inductees – Cliff Harris, Drew Pearson and Jimmy Johnson.  

How Jimmy Johnson's Bond With Aikman Evolved

On his way to earning a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Jimmy Johnson had to play the bad guy to push his team to success. But in the process, he and Troy Aikman became trusted friends.

Jerry Gives Jimmy Johnson Ringing Endorsement

He didn't specify a timeline, but Jerry Jones confirmed Thursday night that Jimmy Johnson will be part of the Cowboys' Ring of Honor.

Honor Of A Lifetime For Drew Pearson

After years of waiting, Drew Pearson is finally earning his rightful place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Mick Shots: Making Room For Three More Busts

Mike McCarthy's teaching tool, Dak's schedule, Cooper's gravy and more!

"Captain Crash" Cliff Harris Joining Hall of Fame

Set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, Cliff Harris was an unknown when he joined the Cowboys in 1970, but would go on to become one of the greatest safeties in NFL history.

