Dallas Cowboys

Lewis Looking To Handle His "Unfinished Business"
May 31, 2021
Jourdan Lewis knows he might not the fit the prototype of other corners, but it takes a unique set of skills to compete "in the box."
Spagnola: Normal Has Never, Ever Felt So Good
May 28, 2021
Nearly every one of the guys on the Cowboys roster was back at it during OTAs, bringing with them some much-needed energy and competition.
Keanu Neal Has Always Been A Linebacker At Heart
May 28, 2021
Keanu Neal is reunited with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but the former Falcons Pro Bowl safety is adjusting to a new position in Dallas.
5 Bucks: McAddo's Role; New No. 9, QB2 & More
May 27, 2021
Football analyst Bucky Brooks hits plenty of topics from the role of Ben McAdoo to Dak's return and the players behind him.
8 Under The Radar Standouts From OTA Practice
May 26, 2021
In the first practice this offseason that had both vets and rookies together, here are eight players that might be flying under the radar, but showed out this week in practice.
Mike McCarthy: Dak Looks Great
May 25, 2021
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy gives his thoughts on quarterback Dak Prescott's work in OTAs and the progress the team is making so far this offseason.
Prescott Returns To Action "Pretty Much Full-Go"
May 25, 2021
The Cowboys quarterback says he's "pretty much full-go" as he returns to the field during this week's OTA practices.
Diggs Learning From Both Of His "Big Brothers"
May 26, 2021
Trevon Diggs was thrown into action from Day 1 last year, but things such as this week's OTA practices are still something brand new for the talented cornerback.
Gilbert Glad To Have Normalcy In QB Room
May 27, 2021
Given the tumultuous situation he stepped into last fall, Garrett Gilbert is glad to have some normalcy as he competes for the Cowboys' backup quarterback job.
Mick Shots: Thank Goodness For OTAs' Return
May 26, 2021
Highlighting this week's OTAs, including what's going on at safety, cornerback, the offensive line and more!
Trevon Diggs: Anthony Brown Is Like My Big Brother
May 25, 2021
CB Trevon Diggs shares his thoughts on the having a full offseason, improving from his rookie season and his bond with fellow CB Anthony Brown.
Damontae Kazee Off & Running In Bounce Back Bid
May 25, 2021
Damontae Kazee has been on the field for the start of the Cowboys' offseason practices, and that's not something everyone expected to see.
Inside Access: Organized Team Activity Day 2 | 2021
May 26, 2021
Dallas Cowboys 2021 OTA's are underway and the team is putting in the work!
Practice Points: 10 Quick Items From Tuesday's OTA
May 25, 2021
The Cowboys were back in action on Tuesday for another OTA session, the first one open to the media. From Dak's return to the other players back from injury, here are some points of interest.
Dak Prescott: I'm Pretty Much Full-Go
May 25, 2021
QB Dak Prescott address the media following OTA practice on Tuesday, providing an injury update and sharing his thoughts on his return to action.
Jaylon Smith Addresses Switch To No. 9, LB Additions
May 25, 2021
From the age of 9, Jaylon Smith had always worn 9 on the football field.
Jaylon Smith: Carrying On The 9 Legacy
May 25, 2021
Linebacker Jaylon Smith says it's an honor to switch to No. 9, previously worn by former Cowboys QB Tony Romo, and explains why the number is so important to him.
Jaylon Smith, Donovan Wilson Switch Numbers
May 25, 2021
Jaylon Smith is switching things up, as it was confirmed Tuesday that the Cowboys' star linebacker is switching into No. 9, his old college number.
Dalton Schultz: Gaining a Lot of Confidence
May 25, 2021
TE Dalton Shultz shares his thoughts on gaining offense confidence from the return of QB Dak Prescott and more.
Podcasts
Cowboys Break: Realistic Win Total?
Jun 02, 2021
We took a variety of fan questions that covered plenty of topics. But the crew debated a season win total for the Cowboys.
Mick Shots: Setting Expectations
Jun 01, 2021
Dani Sureck joins the show to break down the latest Dallas Cowboys news and debate their 2021 expectations now that OTAs are underway.
Talkin' Cowboys: Top 5 Position Battles
Jun 01, 2021
OTAs are here, and training camp is around the corner. What are the top five position battles on this year's roster? The crew debates.
Player's Lounge: Who's Sweating Now?
May 28, 2021
Newy Scruggs, Danny McCray and Barry Church debate who should be on the hot seat as the Cowboys offseason program in underway and more ona this episode of the Player's Lounge!
Hangin' with the Boys: Third Best? Really?
May 27, 2021
Some are predicting the Cowboys will finish third in the NFC East. Does that make sense? Not to us. Plus, the boys talk about Jaylon Smith's priorities, moving the defense forward under Dan Quinn and Dak Prescott overcoming the mental hurdle.
Cowboys Break: OTA Observations
May 26, 2021
The crew broke down various players and positions after watching their first practice of the offseason.
Mick Shots: Very First Take
May 25, 2021
Here is the official analysis of the very first Cowboys off-season practice open to the media, pointing out almost every one of the 90 players on the field for the "voluntary" OTA, updates on Dak, the offensive line, just where all the linebackers are lining up, number changes and the backup QB situation.
Talkin' Cowboys: Expectations On Offense?
May 24, 2021
Injuries wrecked any chance for consistency on offense last season. Now that Dak Prescott and company are back healthy, what can we expect from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in 2021?
Hangin' with the Boys: Is Anyone Safe?
May 20, 2021
The boys are all back in studio and they're talking rookies, especially those on defense. Can these guys make an immediate impact? Are there any starters on the unit who are safe? Or is every position up for grabs? Plus, what Quinn brings and your calls. Go!
