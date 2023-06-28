Full Training Camp Practice Schedule Announced

Training camp is less than a month away as the Cowboys are set to report to Oxnard, Calif. on July 24. This will be the 17th time in Oxnard, and the 44th year the Cowboys have held camp in state of California.

The 2023 camp, presented by American Airlines, will take place once again at the Oxnard Residence inn at River Ridge (2101 West Vineyard Ave.), with fans able to attend all open practice session, free of charge, beginning with the first work- out at 11:30 a.m. (Pacific time) on Wednesday, July 26th until the final open practice on Tuesday, August 15th. Public entry will open two hours prior to practice.

Training camp in Oxnard will be highlighted by the annual camp opening ceremony/special fan event - Cowboys Back Together Weekend, presented by American Airlines - as the team welcomes fans back to training camp on Saturday, July 29th. The Cowboys Back Together Weekend event will begin at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) as fans enjoy live music, appearances by Cowboys Alumni, Dallas Cowboys mascot, Rowdy, a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders autograph signing, exclusive merchandise, prizes, giveaways and more. The opening ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. (Pacific) which will include a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and remarks from Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones before the 11:30 a.m. (Pacific) open practice session.

Additionally, on Monday, August 7th the team will host a Heroes Appreciation Day to show their gratitude towards military personnel and first responders.

Training camp in Oxnard will conclude on Tuesday, August 15th, before the Cowboys depart for their preseason match- up in Seattle on Saturday, August 19th.

Following the team's return home to Texas after the preseason game in Seattle, the final portion of Cowboys training camp will be held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, with selected practices open to the public that will be announced at a later date.

Please visit www.dallascowboys.com/TrainingCamp for up-to-date information on training camp practices.

2023 Dallas Cowboys Oxnard Practice Schedule

The full Oxnard practice schedule and times for fan attendance are listed below, with all times listed in pacific, unless otherwise noted, and are subject to change. Updates can be found by visiting www.dallascowboys.com/TrainingCamp: