FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have officially signed 13 undrafted rookies in time for Friday’s first rookie minicamp practice at The Star in Frisco.

The three-day minicamp will also feature the Cowboys’ 2017 draft class and a group of weekend workouts.

Here’s the complete list of undrafted free agents who have signed:

QB Austin Appleby (Florida)

DT Woody Baron (Virginia Tech)

WR Brian Brown (Richmond)

C Michael Coe (North Dakota)

OLB Kennan Gilchrist (Appalachian State)

TE Blake Jarwin (Oklahoma State)

OLB Joseph Jones (Northwestern)

OT Levon Myers (Northern Illinois)

DE Lewis Neal (LSU)

QB Cooper Rush (Central Michigan)

G Nate Theaker (Wayne State)

RB Jahad Thomas (Temple)

OLB Lucas Wacha (Wyoming)