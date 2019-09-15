Spotlight Content

Football was back this week as the Cowboys began OTA practices. Check out the big headlines with news and analysis on the players who were on the field and even the ones who weren't.
Keanu Neal is reunited with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but the former Falcons Pro Bowl safety is adjusting to a new position in Dallas.

Recent News

Catch-Up: Check Out Top Headlines From OTA Week

Football was back this week as the Cowboys began OTA practices. Check out the big headlines with news and analysis on the players who were on the field and even the ones who weren't.

Keanu Neal Has Always Been A Linebacker At Heart

Keanu Neal is reunited with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but the former Falcons Pro Bowl safety is adjusting to a new position in Dallas.

Mailbag: Quinn's System Helping Vander Esch?

How did Leighton Vander Esch look in OTAs and do you think he will fit in with Coach Quinn's defensive scheme? 

Cowboys "Draft" A Plan To Support Mental Health

To support the ongoing battle against mental health, the Cowboys have given their support, highlighted by a special event at this past NFL Draft.

Updates: Dak Looks "The Same" As Before Injury

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason. 

5 Bucks: McAddo's Role; New No. 9, QB2 & More

Football analyst Bucky Brooks hits plenty of topics from the role of Ben McAdoo to Dak's return and the players behind him.

Gilbert Glad To Have Normalcy In QB Room

Given the tumultuous situation he stepped into last fall, Garrett Gilbert is glad to have some normalcy as he competes for the Cowboys' backup quarterback job.

Mailbag: Adding More Overall Team Speed?

Teams who play in domes generally have a lot of team speed, especially on offense. Do you think this is going to change with the current coaching staff? 
CowBuzz

CowBuzz: A Mother's Love; Dak's Fight For A Cure

Much like a mother's love is never-ending, Dak Prescott's determination to find a cure for cancer is ceaseless in his pursuit to honor his late mother, Peggy.

Cowbuzz: Parsons Gets The Keys To Hometown City

While Harrisburg, PA is just two hours from Philadelphia, the city still gave the keys to its hometown hero, Micah Parsons.

CowBuzz: Cowboys Nation Salutes Sean Lee

After 11 years of exemplifying the persistent pursuit to #FinishThisFight, Sean Lee is officially hanging up his cleats.

CowBuzz: Tank's Emotional Letter To Crawford

From Boise State to the Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford share a unique friendship and brotherhood.

­CowBuzz: Dak Goes Fishing On #TeammateThursday

Last Thursday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott invited offensive tackle La'el Collins out for a day on the water.

CowBuzz: From Dez To D-Ware, Tons Of Dak Support

The wait is finally O-V-E-R. After much anticipation, thousands of "Sign Dak" tweets and one call that solidified it all, we can officially say Dak Prescott is staying a Dallas Cowboy.

CowBuzz: Tank's Thank-You To Community Work

The Dallas Cowboys veteran and his family treated staff and volunteers of the Genesis Women's Shelter and Grace Grapevine to a meal, while also volunteering with the groups for the day.

CowBuzz: Dak & Jarwin Ready To "Run It Back"

When it comes to Dak Prescott, Cowboys' Nation has made it abundantly clear that they want him signed to a hefty contract and in a Dallas Cowboys' jersey for years to come. 
Scout's Eye

Scout's Eye: Jones & Tate Give Giants A Boost

Here's my weekly look at the upcoming opponent and everything that's changed for them in the last two months.

Scout's Eye: Grading The Standouts On Defense

Following a dominant effort against Philadelphia, Bryan Broaddus sat down with the tape and came away with plenty of standout performances worthy of mention.

Scout's Eye: Will Jeff Heath Carry Zach Ertz?

The Eagles aren't just a division rival, they're the Cowboys' biggest rival for the NFC East crown these past five years. If there's a team this Dallas coaching staff is most familiar with, it's probably these guys from Philadelphia.

Scout's Eye: Finding The Defensive Breakdowns

It was a brutal loss, but there's always something to learn from it. Bryan Broaddus watched the tape and tried to figure out what happened Sunday against the Jets.

Scout's Eye: How To Game Plan For Jamal Adams?

 It's been four years since the Cowboys have played the New York Jets, and I don't need to tell you that a lot has changed for both teams since then. That was a late-season matchup between two teams that were in complete transition.

Scout's Eye: Where Did The Run Defense Fail?

In watching Sunday's loss to Green Bay over again, Bryan Broaddus did his best to diagnose where the Cowboys fell short in a disappointing effort against the Packers.

Scout's Eye: The Packers' New Look Secondary

The Green Bay Packers are a team you should know well by now. The Cowboys have played them often in recent years, and there are some obvious constants – Aaron Rodgers come to mind.

Scout's Eye: Where'd The Passing Game Go?

Having watched the Saints game back again, Bryan Broaddus has a few notes and observations about where things went wrong on Sunday night in New Orleans.
Mailbag

Mailbag: Quinn's System Helping Vander Esch?

Mailbag: Adding More Overall Team Speed?

Mailbag: Fixing The Defense Up The Middle?

Mailbag: Will The Scheme Help Tank? Heavy At WR?

Mailbag: Bradlee Anae's Role? Rookie FA To Watch?

Mailbag: Creating More Takeaways?

Mailbag: Hopes For The 2020 Class In Year 2?

Mailbag: Favorite Roster Long Shot? LB Shuffle?

Rank'Em

Rank'Em: Comparing Parsons To Other Top 12 Picks

Even with the Cowboys sliding back to take Micah Parsons at No. 12, he is now included an elite group of players that have been drafted in the first dozen picks. Check out where he might stack up.

Rank'Em: Here's 12 Possible Second-Round Targets

The Cowboys hold the 44th overall pick, which is the 12th spot in Friday's second round. Here are 12 possible candidates for the next pick.

Rank'Em: Draft Show's Big Board of Top 50 Players

We've compiled the rankings from each member of the Draft Show to create a Top 50 ranking of the best players available entering Thursday's NFL Draft.

Rank'Em: These 20 Switching To College Number?

The NFL has officially passed a rule that allows certain players to move numbers. These 20 Cowboys could actually benefit from the change.

Rank'Em: Cowboys' Most Sacred Jersey Numbers

The Cowboys do not retire jersey numbers – never have and probably never will. But that being said, here's a list of jersey numbers that don't get issued to just anyone.

Rank'Em: Top 10 Touchdowns of 2020; Who's No. 1?

While there obviously weren't enough of them last year, the Cowboys still had plenty of memorable touchdowns. We ranked the Top 10 scores of the previous season.

Rank'Em: Charting Amari Cooper's Top 10 Plays

When ranking the best players on the Cowboys' roster last year, it's hard to find anyone who produced more than Amari Cooper. Check out his 10 best plays from the 2020 season.

Rank 'Em: 10 HOF Candidates With Cowboys Ties

DallasCowboys.com has ranked the top 10 candidates for Canton in the future, based on career resume.
Somos Cowboys

Diggs aprendiendo de sus dos "hermanos mayores"

10 puntos más destacados de la práctica de OTAs

Galería de fotos de la segunda práctica de OTAs

Apoyador Jaylon Smith cambia número de jersey

Puntos de observación a medida que avanzan los OTAs

Cowboys firman al receptor abierto Johnnie Dixon

Cowboys realizan entrenamiento con QB Brett Hundley

Fechas y horarios de los juegos de pretemporada

Throwback Thursday

TBT: 25th Anniversary of Cowboys' Decade-Changing Win Over 49ers

TBT: It's Been 10 Years Since Witten's Epic No-Helmet Moment in Philly

TBT: From Romo to Emmitt, A Gallery From Cowboys-Seahawks Rivalry

TBT: Emmitt Smith's Hat Trick of Rushing TDs Lift Young Cowboys Past LA Raiders

TBT: Named Interim Coach, Garrett Gets First Coaching Win in Bizarre Fashion

TBT: After Struggling For Most of Game, Dak Leads Cowboys Past Eagles in OT

TBT: After Incredible D-Ware Highlight, Cowboys Survive Vick To Clinch Playoffs

TBT: Cowboys Needed Flea-Flickers & Last-Minute Drive To Hold Off Chiefs

Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine

Mailbag: Quinn's System Helping Vander Esch?

Diggs Learning From Both Of His "Big Brothers"

Mailbag: Fixing The Defense Up The Middle?

Prescott Returns To Action "Pretty Much Full-Go"

Mailbag: Will The Scheme Help Tank? Heavy At WR?

Mailbag: Creating More Takeaways?

Golston Wants To Be a "Swiss Army Knife"

Jones: "Systems Go" For Training Camp In Oxnard

Staff Writers

Nick Eatman

Mailbag: Adding More Overall Team Speed?

Teams who play in domes generally have a lot of team speed, especially on offense. Do you think this is going to change with the current coaching staff? 

Practice Points: 10 Quick Items From Tuesday's OTA

The Cowboys were back in action on Tuesday for another OTA session, the first one open to the media. From Dak's return to the other players back from injury, here are some points of interest.

Mailbag: Will The Scheme Help Tank? Heavy At WR?

I think everyone would like to see DeMarcus Lawrence's sack numbers go up this year. How can Dan Quinn's defensive scheme do that?

Rank'Em: Comparing Parsons To Other Top 12 Picks

Even with the Cowboys sliding back to take Micah Parsons at No. 12, he is now included an elite group of players that have been drafted in the first dozen picks. Check out where he might stack up.

Mailbag: Hopes For The 2020 Class In Year 2?

How many players from last year will still make the team and how has your draft grade for it change since?

Eatman: The Key Game Nobody Is Talking About

Right in the middle of the Cowboys' 2021 schedule, Nick Eatman says this one game should be getting way more attention.

Mailbag: Favorite Roster Long Shot? LB Shuffle?

There's always an outside bet to ma e the roster that everyone is pulling for each year. Who do you think is going to fit that role this year and why?

Practice Points: Big Day For Both Parsons & Wright 

Saturday's practice is certainly far from a game atmosphere but it was a good showing for a couple of players, including top draft pick Micah Parsons. 
Rob Phillips

Keanu Neal Has Always Been A Linebacker At Heart

Keanu Neal is reunited with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but the former Falcons Pro Bowl safety is adjusting to a new position in Dallas.

Mailbag: Fixing The Defense Up The Middle?

It looks like we have addressed the defense up the middle, in the draft and free agency. Do you think this will enhance play on the outside? 

Jaylon Smith Addresses Switch To No. 9, LB Additions

From the age of 9, Jaylon Smith had always worn 9 on the football field.

Mailbag: Bradlee Anae's Role? Rookie FA To Watch?

Who is your favorite undrafted free agent that you think will make the team and why?

Cowboys Sign Pair Of Fourth-Round Draft Picks 

The Cowboys continue to sign their 2021 draft class.

Mailbag: Hopes For The 2020 Class In Year 2?

How many players from last year will still make the team and how has your draft grade for it change since?

7th-Round Pick 'Ready To Play Every Position'

The Cowboys' message to seventh-round draft pick Matt Farniok after the draft was clear: be ready to play anywhere on the offensive line.

Dan Quinn Takes Hands-On Approach To DC Job

As new defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn is responsible for overseeing the entire unit. But Quinn prides himself on being a teacher, all the way back to his position coach days.
David Helman

Mailbag: Quinn's System Helping Vander Esch?

How did Leighton Vander Esch look in OTAs and do you think he will fit in with Coach Quinn's defensive scheme? 

Gilbert Glad To Have Normalcy In QB Room

Given the tumultuous situation he stepped into last fall, Garrett Gilbert is glad to have some normalcy as he competes for the Cowboys' backup quarterback job.

Mailbag: Adding More Overall Team Speed?

Teams who play in domes generally have a lot of team speed, especially on offense. Do you think this is going to change with the current coaching staff? 

Ben McAdoo Hired To Consultant Role

Word surfaced on Wednesday afternoon that the Cowboys are hiring longtime NFL coach Ben McAdoo into a consulting role in the organization.

Damontae Kazee Off & Running In Bounce Back Bid

Damontae Kazee has been on the field for the start of the Cowboys' offseason practices, and that's not something everyone expected to see.

Jaylon Smith, Donovan Wilson Switch Numbers

Jaylon Smith is switching things up, as it was confirmed Tuesday that the Cowboys' star linebacker is switching into No. 9, his old college number.

Top Storylines To Watch As OTAs Get Underway

In all likelihood, OTAs won't shed a ton of light on the Cowboys' plans for 2021. But the first practices of the offseason, which begin this week, still come with plenty of interesting angles to watch.

Mailbag: Bradlee Anae's Role? Rookie FA To Watch?

Who is your favorite undrafted free agent that you think will make the team and why?
Bryan Broaddus

Scout's Notebook: Gallup Delivers; Quinn Disruptive

Here are my initial thoughts from the Cowboys' big win in Detroit:

Mailbag: The Biggest Factor Against Detroit?

From what you've seen from Detroit, what is the biggest key or matchup to getting a win up there?

Mailbag: How To Fix The Slow Starts?

It seems we're constantly playing catch up and it's too little, too late in our four losses.

Mailbag: Running Dak Prescott More Often?

I know it isn't as simple as the numbers are suggesting, but the difference in our record when Dak runs vs. when he doesn't run is staggering.

Mailbag: What Was The Difference Up Front?

Both the Cowboys and the Vikings came into the game looking to stop the run, namely, Zeke and Dalvin Cook. The Vikings were able to accomplish this and the Cowboys weren't. Why?

Scout's Notebook: Coach Miscues; Credit To Dak

A handful of notes and observations from another ugly loss.

Mailbag: Key Matchups Against Minnesota?

What do you guys think is the most important matchup between the Cowboys and Vikings?

Mailbag: Closer Look At Bennett's Debut?

After watching a hard-fought game against the Giants, I was happy to see such camaraderie. How do you like the versatility of Michael Bennett, especially playing inside?
Mickey Spagnola

Mick Shots: Thank Goodness For OTAs' Return

Highlighting this week's OTAs, including what's going on at safety, cornerback, the offensive line and more!

Spagnola: Backup QB Dilemma Still Brewing

The Cowboys are still on the hunt for a veteran presence, but the pickings are growing increasing slim.

Mick Shots: Nothing Mini About These Campers

These rookies certainly look the part. Plus, DQ possibilities, NFL strong, the Natural and a name to remember.

Spagnola: The Divine Journey Of Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons is a huge believer in divine intervention.

Mick Shots: Heck Yeah, Bring On The Champs

Kicking off the 2021 NFL season with a bang.

Gut Feeling: Most Intriguing Parts of 2021 Schedule

What stands out the most from the 2021 schedule? The staff writers share their opinions.

Spagnola: Watch Out With The Gang Coming Back

The ongoing rehab of offensive starters who were injured last season brings encouragement for 2021, and is why Dallas has been focused on the defense this offseason.

Mick Shots: A Much Deeper Dive Into The Draft

From armchair GMS to Memphis mud to an under the radar receiver, Mickey has draft leftovers for all in his weekly Mick Shots.
Lindsay Cash Draper

Mailbag: What's the Medical Status of LVE?

What's the medical status for Leighton Vander Esch?

Mailbag: Draft Dilemma; Best Player Available?

How can we draft a receiver if he's best available, when we have defensive needs?

Mailbag: McCarthy, Different Draft Philosophy?

Do you anticipate a big change in philosophy with the new head coach?

Mailbag: Why The Continual Lack of INT's?

Other than pressure from the front seven, where are the INT's?

Amid Questions, Cooper Contract Chat "Upbeat"

Offseason dialogue heats up at the NFL Combine, including everything from contracts to the CBA to combine participants. One recent conversation ended on a good note to head into the week in Indianapolis.

Byron Jones Contract May Be One Too Many

Next up in the priority of conversation behind Prescott is receiver Amari Cooper. But in that same caliber of talent, often kept quiet – just as his own personality and demeanor; cornerback Byron Jones. 

Mailbag: Michael Gallup's Long Term Future?

Room for Michael Gallup in Cowboys' future at WR?

Mailbag: Concern Building for Vander Esch?

Is there any mounting concern for Leighton Vander Esch's recovery?
Kurt Daniels

news

Prescott Leads Cowboys To 31-21 Win

Sep 15, 2019

Dak Prescott overcomes a slow start to again lead a dominating Dallas offense in the Cowboys' 31-21 win over the Redskins.
news

Cowboys' Wide Open Offense Dominates Giants

Sep 08, 2019

Behind Kellen Moore's new-look offense, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys get the season off to a good start with a dominating 35-17 victory over the rival New York Giants.
news

Recap: Cowboys Lose Preseason Opener to 49ers

Aug 11, 2019

Who cares if the Dallas Cowboys lost their exhibition opener to the San Francisco 49ers, 17-9. Football is here!
news

60 Draft Points That Cowboys Fans Should Know

Apr 24, 2019

As the Cowboys enter their 60th season in the NFL, there have certainly been many great draft stories over the years. Some of them are more memorable than others. From Carl Lewis to Pat Riley to the stories behind Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott, here are 60 Cowboys Draft Facts that you should know.
news

Cowboys History Without a First-Round Pick 

Apr 11, 2019

Recent history hasn't been kind to the Cowboys when they don't have a first-round pick, as is the case again this year. But there have been some exceptions, including the addition of a future Hall-of-Famer. 
news

Game Recap: Cowboys Lose In Divisional Round

Jan 12, 2019

The Dallas Cowboys season comes to an end as they give up 273 rushing yards in a 30-22 loss to Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs.
news

Stat Pack: Prescott TD's A Cowboys Playoff First

Jan 06, 2019

Here is a deeper look at six statistics from the Cowboys' 24-22 wild-card victory over the Seahawks.
news

Game Recap: Cowboys Win Wild Card Game, 24-22

Jan 05, 2019

Behind a dominating defense and Dak Prescott's late heroics, the Dallas Cowboys win their wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks, 24-22, to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs.
