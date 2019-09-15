Spotlight Content
Cowboys Catch-Up
Football was back this week as the Cowboys began OTA practices. Check out the big headlines with news and analysis on the players who were on the field and even the ones who weren't.
New Role
Keanu Neal is reunited with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but the former Falcons Pro Bowl safety is adjusting to a new position in Dallas.
Recent News
Catch-Up: Check Out Top Headlines From OTA Week
Football was back this week as the Cowboys began OTA practices. Check out the big headlines with news and analysis on the players who were on the field and even the ones who weren't.
Keanu Neal Has Always Been A Linebacker At Heart
Keanu Neal is reunited with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but the former Falcons Pro Bowl safety is adjusting to a new position in Dallas.
Mailbag: Quinn's System Helping Vander Esch?
How did Leighton Vander Esch look in OTAs and do you think he will fit in with Coach Quinn's defensive scheme?
Cowboys "Draft" A Plan To Support Mental Health
To support the ongoing battle against mental health, the Cowboys have given their support, highlighted by a special event at this past NFL Draft.
Updates: Dak Looks "The Same" As Before Injury
Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
5 Bucks: McAddo's Role; New No. 9, QB2 & More
Football analyst Bucky Brooks hits plenty of topics from the role of Ben McAdoo to Dak's return and the players behind him.
Gilbert Glad To Have Normalcy In QB Room
Given the tumultuous situation he stepped into last fall, Garrett Gilbert is glad to have some normalcy as he competes for the Cowboys' backup quarterback job.
CowBuzz
CowBuzz: A Mother's Love; Dak's Fight For A Cure
Much like a mother's love is never-ending, Dak Prescott's determination to find a cure for cancer is ceaseless in his pursuit to honor his late mother, Peggy.
Cowbuzz: Parsons Gets The Keys To Hometown City
While Harrisburg, PA is just two hours from Philadelphia, the city still gave the keys to its hometown hero, Micah Parsons.
CowBuzz: Cowboys Nation Salutes Sean Lee
After 11 years of exemplifying the persistent pursuit to #FinishThisFight, Sean Lee is officially hanging up his cleats.
CowBuzz: Tank's Emotional Letter To Crawford
From Boise State to the Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford share a unique friendship and brotherhood.
CowBuzz: Dak Goes Fishing On #TeammateThursday
Last Thursday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott invited offensive tackle La'el Collins out for a day on the water.
CowBuzz: From Dez To D-Ware, Tons Of Dak Support
The wait is finally O-V-E-R. After much anticipation, thousands of "Sign Dak" tweets and one call that solidified it all, we can officially say Dak Prescott is staying a Dallas Cowboy.
CowBuzz: Tank's Thank-You To Community Work
The Dallas Cowboys veteran and his family treated staff and volunteers of the Genesis Women's Shelter and Grace Grapevine to a meal, while also volunteering with the groups for the day.
Scout's Eye
Scout's Eye: Jones & Tate Give Giants A Boost
Here's my weekly look at the upcoming opponent and everything that's changed for them in the last two months.
Scout's Eye: Grading The Standouts On Defense
Following a dominant effort against Philadelphia, Bryan Broaddus sat down with the tape and came away with plenty of standout performances worthy of mention.
Scout's Eye: Will Jeff Heath Carry Zach Ertz?
The Eagles aren't just a division rival, they're the Cowboys' biggest rival for the NFC East crown these past five years. If there's a team this Dallas coaching staff is most familiar with, it's probably these guys from Philadelphia.
Scout's Eye: Finding The Defensive Breakdowns
It was a brutal loss, but there's always something to learn from it. Bryan Broaddus watched the tape and tried to figure out what happened Sunday against the Jets.
Scout's Eye: How To Game Plan For Jamal Adams?
It's been four years since the Cowboys have played the New York Jets, and I don't need to tell you that a lot has changed for both teams since then. That was a late-season matchup between two teams that were in complete transition.
Scout's Eye: Where Did The Run Defense Fail?
In watching Sunday's loss to Green Bay over again, Bryan Broaddus did his best to diagnose where the Cowboys fell short in a disappointing effort against the Packers.
Scout's Eye: The Packers' New Look Secondary
The Green Bay Packers are a team you should know well by now. The Cowboys have played them often in recent years, and there are some obvious constants – Aaron Rodgers come to mind.
Mailbag
Rank'Em
Rank'Em: Comparing Parsons To Other Top 12 Picks
Even with the Cowboys sliding back to take Micah Parsons at No. 12, he is now included an elite group of players that have been drafted in the first dozen picks. Check out where he might stack up.
Rank'Em: Here's 12 Possible Second-Round Targets
The Cowboys hold the 44th overall pick, which is the 12th spot in Friday's second round. Here are 12 possible candidates for the next pick.
Rank'Em: Draft Show's Big Board of Top 50 Players
We've compiled the rankings from each member of the Draft Show to create a Top 50 ranking of the best players available entering Thursday's NFL Draft.
Rank'Em: These 20 Switching To College Number?
The NFL has officially passed a rule that allows certain players to move numbers. These 20 Cowboys could actually benefit from the change.
Rank'Em: Cowboys' Most Sacred Jersey Numbers
The Cowboys do not retire jersey numbers – never have and probably never will. But that being said, here's a list of jersey numbers that don't get issued to just anyone.
Rank'Em: Top 10 Touchdowns of 2020; Who's No. 1?
While there obviously weren't enough of them last year, the Cowboys still had plenty of memorable touchdowns. We ranked the Top 10 scores of the previous season.
Rank'Em: Charting Amari Cooper's Top 10 Plays
When ranking the best players on the Cowboys' roster last year, it's hard to find anyone who produced more than Amari Cooper. Check out his 10 best plays from the 2020 season.
Somos Cowboys
Throwback Thursday
Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine
Staff Writers
Nick Eatman
Mailbag: Adding More Overall Team Speed?
Teams who play in domes generally have a lot of team speed, especially on offense. Do you think this is going to change with the current coaching staff?
Practice Points: 10 Quick Items From Tuesday's OTA
The Cowboys were back in action on Tuesday for another OTA session, the first one open to the media. From Dak's return to the other players back from injury, here are some points of interest.
Mailbag: Will The Scheme Help Tank? Heavy At WR?
I think everyone would like to see DeMarcus Lawrence's sack numbers go up this year. How can Dan Quinn's defensive scheme do that?
Rank'Em: Comparing Parsons To Other Top 12 Picks
Even with the Cowboys sliding back to take Micah Parsons at No. 12, he is now included an elite group of players that have been drafted in the first dozen picks. Check out where he might stack up.
Mailbag: Hopes For The 2020 Class In Year 2?
How many players from last year will still make the team and how has your draft grade for it change since?
Eatman: The Key Game Nobody Is Talking About
Right in the middle of the Cowboys' 2021 schedule, Nick Eatman says this one game should be getting way more attention.
Mailbag: Favorite Roster Long Shot? LB Shuffle?
There's always an outside bet to ma e the roster that everyone is pulling for each year. Who do you think is going to fit that role this year and why?
Rob Phillips
Keanu Neal Has Always Been A Linebacker At Heart
Keanu Neal is reunited with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but the former Falcons Pro Bowl safety is adjusting to a new position in Dallas.
Mailbag: Fixing The Defense Up The Middle?
It looks like we have addressed the defense up the middle, in the draft and free agency. Do you think this will enhance play on the outside?
Jaylon Smith Addresses Switch To No. 9, LB Additions
From the age of 9, Jaylon Smith had always worn 9 on the football field.
Mailbag: Bradlee Anae's Role? Rookie FA To Watch?
Who is your favorite undrafted free agent that you think will make the team and why?
Mailbag: Hopes For The 2020 Class In Year 2?
How many players from last year will still make the team and how has your draft grade for it change since?
7th-Round Pick 'Ready To Play Every Position'
The Cowboys' message to seventh-round draft pick Matt Farniok after the draft was clear: be ready to play anywhere on the offensive line.
David Helman
Mailbag: Quinn's System Helping Vander Esch?
How did Leighton Vander Esch look in OTAs and do you think he will fit in with Coach Quinn's defensive scheme?
Gilbert Glad To Have Normalcy In QB Room
Given the tumultuous situation he stepped into last fall, Garrett Gilbert is glad to have some normalcy as he competes for the Cowboys' backup quarterback job.
Mailbag: Adding More Overall Team Speed?
Teams who play in domes generally have a lot of team speed, especially on offense. Do you think this is going to change with the current coaching staff?
Ben McAdoo Hired To Consultant Role
Word surfaced on Wednesday afternoon that the Cowboys are hiring longtime NFL coach Ben McAdoo into a consulting role in the organization.
Damontae Kazee Off & Running In Bounce Back Bid
Damontae Kazee has been on the field for the start of the Cowboys' offseason practices, and that's not something everyone expected to see.
Jaylon Smith, Donovan Wilson Switch Numbers
Jaylon Smith is switching things up, as it was confirmed Tuesday that the Cowboys' star linebacker is switching into No. 9, his old college number.
Top Storylines To Watch As OTAs Get Underway
In all likelihood, OTAs won't shed a ton of light on the Cowboys' plans for 2021. But the first practices of the offseason, which begin this week, still come with plenty of interesting angles to watch.
Bryan Broaddus
Scout's Notebook: Gallup Delivers; Quinn Disruptive
Here are my initial thoughts from the Cowboys' big win in Detroit:
Mailbag: The Biggest Factor Against Detroit?
From what you've seen from Detroit, what is the biggest key or matchup to getting a win up there?
Mailbag: How To Fix The Slow Starts?
It seems we're constantly playing catch up and it's too little, too late in our four losses.
Mailbag: Running Dak Prescott More Often?
I know it isn't as simple as the numbers are suggesting, but the difference in our record when Dak runs vs. when he doesn't run is staggering.
Mailbag: What Was The Difference Up Front?
Both the Cowboys and the Vikings came into the game looking to stop the run, namely, Zeke and Dalvin Cook. The Vikings were able to accomplish this and the Cowboys weren't. Why?
Scout's Notebook: Coach Miscues; Credit To Dak
A handful of notes and observations from another ugly loss.
Mailbag: Key Matchups Against Minnesota?
What do you guys think is the most important matchup between the Cowboys and Vikings?
Mickey Spagnola
Mick Shots: Thank Goodness For OTAs' Return
Highlighting this week's OTAs, including what's going on at safety, cornerback, the offensive line and more!
Spagnola: Backup QB Dilemma Still Brewing
The Cowboys are still on the hunt for a veteran presence, but the pickings are growing increasing slim.
Mick Shots: Nothing Mini About These Campers
These rookies certainly look the part. Plus, DQ possibilities, NFL strong, the Natural and a name to remember.
Spagnola: The Divine Journey Of Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons is a huge believer in divine intervention.
Gut Feeling: Most Intriguing Parts of 2021 Schedule
What stands out the most from the 2021 schedule? The staff writers share their opinions.
Spagnola: Watch Out With The Gang Coming Back
The ongoing rehab of offensive starters who were injured last season brings encouragement for 2021, and is why Dallas has been focused on the defense this offseason.
Lindsay Cash Draper
Mailbag: Draft Dilemma; Best Player Available?
How can we draft a receiver if he's best available, when we have defensive needs?
Mailbag: McCarthy, Different Draft Philosophy?
Do you anticipate a big change in philosophy with the new head coach?
Mailbag: Why The Continual Lack of INT's?
Other than pressure from the front seven, where are the INT's?
Amid Questions, Cooper Contract Chat "Upbeat"
Offseason dialogue heats up at the NFL Combine, including everything from contracts to the CBA to combine participants. One recent conversation ended on a good note to head into the week in Indianapolis.
Byron Jones Contract May Be One Too Many
Next up in the priority of conversation behind Prescott is receiver Amari Cooper. But in that same caliber of talent, often kept quiet – just as his own personality and demeanor; cornerback Byron Jones.
Kurt Daniels
Prescott Leads Cowboys To 31-21 Win
Sep 15, 2019
Dak Prescott overcomes a slow start to again lead a dominating Dallas offense in the Cowboys' 31-21 win over the Redskins.
Cowboys' Wide Open Offense Dominates Giants
Sep 08, 2019
Behind Kellen Moore's new-look offense, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys get the season off to a good start with a dominating 35-17 victory over the rival New York Giants.
Recap: Cowboys Lose Preseason Opener to 49ers
Aug 11, 2019
Who cares if the Dallas Cowboys lost their exhibition opener to the San Francisco 49ers, 17-9. Football is here!
60 Draft Points That Cowboys Fans Should Know
Apr 24, 2019
As the Cowboys enter their 60th season in the NFL, there have certainly been many great draft stories over the years. Some of them are more memorable than others. From Carl Lewis to Pat Riley to the stories behind Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott, here are 60 Cowboys Draft Facts that you should know.
Cowboys History Without a First-Round Pick
Apr 11, 2019
Recent history hasn't been kind to the Cowboys when they don't have a first-round pick, as is the case again this year. But there have been some exceptions, including the addition of a future Hall-of-Famer.
Game Recap: Cowboys Lose In Divisional Round
Jan 12, 2019
The Dallas Cowboys season comes to an end as they give up 273 rushing yards in a 30-22 loss to Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Stat Pack: Prescott TD's A Cowboys Playoff First
Jan 06, 2019
Here is a deeper look at six statistics from the Cowboys' 24-22 wild-card victory over the Seahawks.