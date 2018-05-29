(Editor’s Note: In anticipation of the 2018 season, Bryan Broaddus has once again taken a break from scouting the Cowboys in order to scout the opposition. Over the next several weeks, he will take a position-by-position look through the 2018 schedule, analyzing the top five players at each spot for a better understanding of what the Cowboys are up against. The series continues this week breaking down the tight ends.)

FRISCO, Texas – I could write 1,000 words about how good Zach Ertz is at tight end – but why do that when Jason Witten can do it for me?

That was Witten’s response to Ertz, when the Eagles’ young tight end congratulated him on a fantastic career. A vote of confidence from one of the best to ever do it speaks volumes about what Ertz brings to the table.

With Witten entering retirement, he might just lay claim to the title of the best tight end in the NFC East – and certainly one of the best in the NFL.

Name: Zach Ertz

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Height/Weight: 6-5/250

College: Stanford

Experience: 6th season

NFL Draft: Selected in the second round, 35th overall, by the Eagles in 2013

Plays mainly detached from the formation.

Knows how to push off from the defender in order to buy space.

Catches the ball well on the move. Can adjust on all levels when it comes to receptions. Playmaker.

Is not much when it comes to run after catch. Takes the ball and heads directly up the field. Not much wiggle or movement.

Reliable hands catcher, especially on big downs. Can match him up one-on-one and he’s going to make plays. Reacts well to the ball.

Has a feel for how to run routes. Not the quickest or fastest. More on smarts than ability. Will set defenders up. Reads coverages well and is able to process information quickly.

Does a nice job of selling the screen. Blocks for two counts, then is out. Good deception. The Eagles use him this way to control the rush.

Plays in balance. There are snaps where defenders are falling all over the place and he’s still on his feet. Shows body control in routes.

He’s more of a “get in the way” blocker. Has trouble getting movement when put in those blocking positions. Tries to tie his man up and hope that the ball gets past him. Has to fight hard in order to sustain his block.

Is a weapon in the red zone with his ability to get open and finish with the catch. Have to account for him on all downs.

2018 Outlook: For as talented as he is, the Cowboys have actually had a lot of success against Zach Ertz. In 10 career matchups against Dallas, he’s managed just 38 catches for 359 yards and just two total touchdowns. Not to mention, 139 of those yards came in one game – the 2016 season finale. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, Ertz figures to have many more opportunities to rectify that, considering he’s signed with the Eagles through the 2021 season. We got a good look last year at how potent the Eagles’ offense can be with Carson Wentz at the helm, and Ertz should be a big part of that attack for the foreseeable future. The Cowboys will have both of their cracks at him come in the second half of the 2018 season, on Nov. 11 and Dec. 9.

Name: Evan Engram

Team: New York Giants

Height/Weight: 6-3/236

College: Mississippi

Experience: 2ndSeason

NFL Draft: Selected in the first round 23rdoverall, by the Giants in 2017

Shows some flexibility where he lines up. Can play as a true inline “Y” or flex all the way outside as a receiver.

Moves well. Can release off the line with a burst. Very athletic getting up the field. Executes routes at all levels. Not afraid to take his routes anywhere.

Shows quickness in his routes. Finds the ball in a hurry. Changes direction easily. Not any wasted movement in the way he plays.

Shows lower body flex. Plays with body control and balance. Not stiff at all.

Will extend his hands to make the catch. Plays well in space. Especially good in the red zone. His height/physical size gives defensive backs trouble.

There are snaps where he loses concentration and for no reason drops the ball. Can be a little hit and miss on contested plays.

Speed is good. Plays like a big wide receiver. Best routes are when he works across the field. Is able to separate.

Aware player. Has a feel where he is on the field and able to work past the sticks.

Outstanding position blocker. His hands and feet work well together. Does a good job of maintaining contact with the defender. Effort is really good. Not going to hammer his man off the line, but not a liability either.

2018 Outlook: Little went right for the Giants’ offense in 2017, but Engram’s upside was a positive. The rookie tight end led the offense in catches (64) and touchdown receptions (6) and finished behind only Sterling Shepard in receiving yards (722). In two games against Dallas last year, Engram had 8 catches for 98 yards. New York finished next-to-last in points per game (15.4) with star receiver Odell Beckham limited to only four games. But the Giants are hoping for a turnaround in 2018 under new head coach Pat Shurmur. Quarterback Eli Manning is back after a brief, controversial benching last year, and top draft pick Saquon Barkley is expected to add a new dimension at the running back spot. Barkley and a healthy Beckham could create more favorable matchups in the passing game for Engram, a tight end with unique receiving skills. The biggest improvement area for Engram is drops – he led all tight ends with 11 last year.

