14) Cowboys' Most Impactful New Assistant Coach? 

Bryan Broaddus: The easy answer would be Kris Richard but I am going to take a different approach from the other writers. All eyes will be focused on this wide receiver unit and how will they function without Dez Bryant? There has been plenty of talk about that in this day and age of the NFL, that you don't need a number one wide receiver on the squad. I personally don't buy into that but I am willing to change my opinion if Sanjay Lal can get five or six of these receivers to all share the offensive load. Where Lal really needs to make a difference is getting Cole Beasley back on track after a disappointing 2017 where opposing defenses found ways to take him out of the games. Lal and Scott Linehan are going to need to come up with some creative ways to not only use Beasley but all of these receivers in order to help Dak Prescott