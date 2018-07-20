Wilson Still Leads Seattle Team In Transition

2018 Outlook: Much has been made about the emergence of Brees' dynamic running game – and for good reason. Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram are a deadly combination, and they take the pressure off the veteran quarterback. But let's not kid ourselves. Brees is still one of the top handful of signal-callers in the game, and he gives the Saints a chance in every game he plays. The guy has thrown for 4,000 or more yards in every season since he arrived in New Orleans, and 2017 was one of his most efficient years to date, as he completed a career-high 72 percent of his passes. The running game may have changed the identity of this Saints team ever so slightly, but their success still runs through Brees. The Cowboys will have their hands full when he comes to town on Nov. 29.