2026 Schedule: Analyzing the Cowboys' 6 NFC Opponents

FRISCO, Texas – The second year of the Brian Schottenheimer era of Cowboys football is just around the corner, as Dallas prepares to embark on the 2026 regular season.

Following a 7-9-1 finish in 2025, the Cowboys are looking for a better result in 2026, with a new defensive staff led by defensive coordinator Christian Parker and nearly all of the offensive talent returning.

Alongside traveling the fourth-most miles in the NFL this season, the Cowboys will also face seven teams that reached the playoffs in 2025. Dallas will have plenty of opportunities to prove itself as a contender in 2026, especially during tough stretches with limited rest throughout the season.

Let's break down how the 2026 schedule shapes up for the Cowboys, continuing with their non-division NFC opponents:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 5 – AT&T Stadium – Oct. 8, 7:15 p.m. (Prime)

While the Bucs present their own set of challenges, starting with a typically stout defense led by head coach Todd Bowles and the always-entertaining QB Baker Mayfield - this game has drawn plenty of attention regardless of the opponent. It's the "Thursday" aspect of this matchup that has been most eye-opening, especially since the Cowboys did not receive a bye after their Week 3 game in Rio, and Week 4 is also on the road in Houston. That creates a short week at home against Tampa Bay, making for quite a turnaround with significant added travel.

As for the game itself, Tampa Bay just missed the playoffs last year, losing to the Panthers in the final game with the NFC South title on the line. The Bucs went from 5-1 to an 8-9 finish, putting everyone - including Bowles, a former Cowboys assistant - on the hot seat for 2026. Mayfield is also in a contract year, so the pressure will be high. Speaking of pressure, Tampa Bay added defensive end Ruben Bain, drafted No. 15 overall. Bain was among the Cowboys' targets before they selected Caleb Downs.

Green Bay Packers

Week 6 – Lambeau Field – Oct. 18, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

A rare prime-time trip to Lambeau awaits the Cowboys after a much-needed break following the Bucs game. Not since 2008 have the Cowboys played a night game in Green Bay, and it should be a huge test.

The matchup is notable again because of Micah Parsons, who is expected to return in Week 6 after last year's ACL injury. On the other side, the Cowboys' defense will face familiar names in Rashan Gary and Kenny Clark, in addition to other longtime Packers. This game will be a rematch of a highly anticipated 2025 contest that ended in a wild 40-40 tie—the Cowboys' first regular-season tie since 1969.

Arizona Cardinals

Week 8 – AT&T Stadium – Nov. 1, 12:00 p.m. (FOX)

Let's call it what it is - the Cardinals have dominated this series of late. Regardless of location, the Cowboys are 1-7 in their last eight regular-season games against Arizona. And if you're looking for their last home win over the Cardinals at AT&T Stadium… good luck. The Cowboys have never beaten Arizona at home since moving to Arlington.

The Cardinals will have a new look, with Mike LaFleur as head coach. Kyler Murray is no longer the quarterback, with Jacoby Brissett currently handling QB1 duties. Arizona also drafted Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with the No. 3 overall pick, and he is expected to carry a significant workload regardless of how the passing game develops.

San Francisco 49ers

Week 10 – AT&T Stadium – Nov. 15, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

If you think the Cowboys' travel schedule is wild in 2026, don't bring it up to 49ers fans. San Francisco is expected to travel over 38,000 miles this year and has not one but two international games, playing in both Mexico and Australia. The 49ers and Cowboys will meet at AT&T Stadium for just the third time ever in a regular-season game, with the series tied 1-1.

San Francisco has added several notable veterans, including former Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, acquired in a trade for linebacker Dee Winters. The 49ers also added receivers Mike Evans and Christian Kirk, along with linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who returns after spending last season in Denver.

*SeattleSeahawks*

Week 13 – Lumen Field – Dec. 7, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

The next time the defending champion Seahawks take the field against the Cowboys will be in Week 13. While they will also meet in the preseason, the official date and time for that game have not yet been announced. The Cowboys will travel to Seattle on Dec. 7 with 11 days of rest following their annual Thanksgiving Day game.

Once again, the Seahawks will likely rely on a dominant defense that propelled them to an impressive Super Bowl run last year. The offense, however, will see some changes following the departure of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, now the head coach of the Raiders. New OC Brian Fleury will look to get the ball into the hands of reigning Offensive Player of the Year Jackson Smith-Njigba and rookie Jadarian Price, the other Notre Dame running back taken in the first round alongside Jeremiyah Love.

Los Angeles Rams

Week 15 – SoFi Stadium – Dec. 20, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

The term "well-rested" rarely applies to a Week 15 game, but the Cowboys should be the exception after having their latest bye week in over 30 years. They'll need all the rest they can get against the Rams on the road, although Dallas typically enjoys strong fan support in Los Angeles.