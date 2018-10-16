3 & Out: Bold Roster Move; Randy's Rise; More

I Have No Idea…

which teams to trust in the NFC right now, and that's encouraging for the Cowboys (3-3).

Look, they must prove they're capable of more performances resembling that Jaguars blowout. To beat the teams at the top – Rams and Saints – you've got to score points, and that's been a challenge more often than not through six games.

But the NFC East is a mystery. Will Philadelphia (3-3) find their footing? It hasn't been easy for the defending champs, and their next four games look tough: vs. Carolina, at Jacksonville, vs. Dallas and at the Saints.

Washington (3-2) is the division leader by virtue of an early bye, and Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys will give us answers about both teams. Redskins head coach Jay Gruden told reporters this week that quarterback Alex Smith needs to get the ball out quicker, and it's probably no coincidence his comments are made the week DeMarcus Lawrence and this deep Dallas defensive line heads to town.