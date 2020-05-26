3 Things CeeDee Sees Differently Since The Draft

Another tradition Lamb didn't quite understand at first was the significance of wearing No. 88, especially as a wide receiver.

Drew Pearson. Michael Irvin. Dez Bryant and now … CeeDee Lamb.

He gets it now, but it took a little convincing for the rookie, who admittedly wanted to wear No. 10.

"It's definitely one of those situations where the opportunity was bigger than my preference," said Lamb, who wore No. 2 in college. "I got the opportunity to wear the great number of 88. Obviously, my preference was to wear 10, but that wasn't really my future. I feel like 88 would withstand a longer platform. I'm trying to continue a legacy that started with Pearson, Irvin and Dez. And now I have that tradition. It's a huge honor on my end. For them to have trust in me that I'm going to be the next guy, it's a blessing."

And there's another number that Lamb hasn't forgotten. Considered by many as a Top 10 pick, Lamb fell to No. 17, right into the Cowboys' lap.

While there might have been initial frustration, Lamb sounds rather comfortable with how things worked out.