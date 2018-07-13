8) What Impact Will Tavon Austin Have?

Bryan Broaddus: Jerry Jones put the pressure on Scott Linehan to make this work and he assured him that it would. What's clear is that Austin has bought into the program. After a slow start in the OTAs, he really burst onto the scene during the minicamps. He is saying all the right things and even spending extra time with Dak Prescott and the other receivers throwing in the heat of the day while most players are taking a break. The one thing Austin has is speed, and when they get the ball in his hands, you can see it. He puts a great deal of pressure on defenders to have to get a body on him quickly before he gets going. Don't be surprised if Linehan and new receivers coach Sanjay Lal work him as a true receiver with routes down the field. That is an area where the Rams didn't focus with him and the Cowboys are willing to explore.