After "Little Scare," Martin Can Look To Carolina 

Aug 20, 2018 at 09:18 PM
Nick Eatman

FRISCO, Texas – When Zack Martin was on the turf Saturday night at AT&T Stadium getting his knee examined, he admitted he couldn't help but think the worst.

Initially, he had those fears that everyone in the stadium might've had, that the Cowboys' All-Pro guard who has made the Pro Bowl every year of his four-year career, might have a knee injury that would end his season before it even started.

But that feeling only lasted a little while. Martin said on Monday night that those fears have since faded away after encouraging MRI results on Sunday revealed no structural damage to his knee.

"No, I think everything is good. There was a little scare there but everything looks good," Martin said following the Cowboys' night practice at Ford Center. "I'm going to stick to the plan that (the athletic trainers) give me. Yeah, huge sigh of relief."

While he sat out practice on Monday and likely won't play in either of the last two preseason games, Martin said the goal will be to suit up and start for the Sept. 9 opener in Carolina.

"That's our plan," Martin said. "That's what we're trying to do. I think we can get there."

Martin said he's never had a serious knee injury before and didn't know what he was feeling when he initially sustained the injury in the second quarter of the preseason game with Cincinnati last Saturday.

"I wasn't sure what was going," he said. "But they said after the initial (swelling) wore off, I knew I was fine. It's a bruised knee. No, ligament damage or anything like that. So, all good now."

Martin has never missed a game in his four-year career, starting 64 consecutive games at right guard.

