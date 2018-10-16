Airbus Contest Rules

AIRBUS HELICOPTERS, INC.

"TRAVEL ON AN AIRBUS HELICOPTER" SUITE HOLDER PROMOTION

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

ALL FEDERAL, STATE, AND LOCAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

TO ENTER: To be eligible for this "Travel on an Airbus Helicopter" suite holder promotion (the "Promotion"), conducted by Airbus Helicopters, Inc. and Frisco Management, L.P. (together, the "Sponsor"), entrant ("Entrant") must be a legal resident of the United States (except where prohibited by law), at least 18 years of age at the time of entry and must be a long-term suite holder of a suite in AT&T wherein the suite lease is in good standing ("Suite Holder"). See additional eligibility requirements below in the Section entitled "Eligibility."

METHOD OF ENTRY: If a Suite Holder elected to receive electronic communications pursuant to its suite lease agreement then such Suite Holder will receive an electronic communication providing the opportunity to participate in this Promotion. To enter, Entrant, subject to the eligibility requirements, must click the 'Enter' option in the closed loop electronic communication disseminated to Suite Holders (confirmed to receive electronic communications) then follow the electronic entry prompts provided in the non-published hyper site hosted adjacent to www.dallascowboys.com during the Entry Period (as defined below). Entrant shall then follow the directions for the Promotion online entry form and enter all information requested.

ELIGIBILITY: Promotion is open to Suite Holders that are legal residents of United States 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Entrant is not eligible if he/she is an employee of Sponsor, Dallas Cowboys Football Club, Ltd. and their respective subsidiaries and affiliates (including the immediate families and household members of such employees). By entering, Entrant agrees to abide by these rules and all decisions of Sponsor, which are final in all matters relating to this Promotion. This Promotion is not open to the public. Eligible Entrants must be a Suite Holder electing to receive electronic communications pursuant to the applicable suite lease agreement. Entrant must provide the suite location number upon entry in addition to full name, email address, phone number and date of birth. All entries will be verified.

ENTRY PERIOD: Promotion begins at or about 12:00PM Central Standard Time ("CST") on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 and ends at 12:00PM CST on Saturday, December 1, 2018 ("Entry Period"). The Sponsor's computer is the Promotion's official clock.

PRIZES: There will be one (1) grand prize:

• Grand Prize: Travel for winner and one (1) guest on an Airbus Helicopter to a to be determined Dallas Cowboys game held at AT&T Stadium during the 2018 season. Two (2) game tickets shall be provided. Winner and guest shall be provided a tour of the Airbus Helicopter's departure site located in Grand Prairie, Texas (http://airbushelicoptersinc.com/about_us/locations_Grand_Prairie_Texas.asp) followed by air travel to AT&T Stadium and returning post-game to the Grand Prairie location. Exact travel and schedule details to be provided and redemption of any complimentary air travel is subject to a separate waiver of liability and release. Approximate retail value ("ARV") of $1,500.

Sponsor reserve the right to substitute any portion of the Grand Prizes for that of equal or greater value. Winners may not request Grand Prize substitutions. Grand Prizes are non-transferable and may not be claimed or used by any person other than the winner. By accepting a Grand Prize, the

winner agrees that Sponsor and its designees may use his/her name, voice, photograph, likeness, address (city and state), biographical information, Grand Prize information and/or statements about this Promotion for advertising and publicity purposes in all media worldwide at the discretion of the Sponsor without limitation, further compensation or notice. Any portion of a Grand Prize not accepted by winner will be forfeited. Federal, state, and local taxes on a Grand Prize and all additional expenses incurred by the winner in accepting and exercising the Grand Prize not specified herein including, without limitation, any additional travel, travel to and from the air travel site location(s), food and/or accommodation expenses and any other expenses are the responsibility of winner. ARV is as of the time the rules were printed and the value of a Grand Prize may fluctuate. A winner is not entitled to any difference between the ARV and the actual value of a Grand Prize at the time a Grand Prize is awarded. Prizing and ticket location are subject to change. If a mutually agreed upon date cannot be found for 2018 season, prize fulfillment will not carryover to the 2019 season.

DRAWING/NOTIFICATION OF WINNER: At the conclusion of the Promotion, Sponsor will select the name of two (2) potential winners in a random drawing of all eligible entries received during the Entry Period. The odds of being selected as a potential winner depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Entry Period. A potential winner will be notified by telephone or email after the drawing with instructions on how to claim the Grand Prize. The Grand Prize winner will be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Liability/Publicity Release (except where prohibited) and any other requested documents within the time period specified in the notification email or the Grand Prize may be forfeited in its entirety and awarded to an alternate winner, at the Sponsor's sole and absolute discretion. Failure to provide all required information and a signature on the documents within the stated time period may result in forfeiture of winner's right to claim the Grand Prize, and may result in the Grand Prize being awarded to an alternate winner, if time permits.

DISCLAIMER:

Each entrant in this Promotion agrees to release and hold harmless Airbus Helicopters, Inc., Dallas Cowboys Football Club, Ltd. ("Dallas Cowboys"), Pro Silver Star, Ltd., Frisco Management, LP, Blue Star Operations Services, LLC, the National Football League (the "NFL") and its member clubs, NFL Entities (as defined below), Cowboys Stadium, L.P., AT&T Services, Inc. (with respect to prize fulfilled at AT&T Stadium), Legends Hospitality, LLC, the City of Arlington, and each of their respective parent companies, divisions, related entities, affiliates and subsidiaries, and each of their directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, successors and assigns, and all others associated with the development and execution of this Promotion, including without limitation, any prize providers (the "Released Parties"), from and against all claims, including but not limited to mechanical errors and other errors, inaccurate, fraudulent, incomplete, late, lost, misdirected entries; or any delays in delivery of prize; or bodily injuries, death, losses or damages of any kind, without limitation, that may arise from or in connection with Entrant's participation in this Promotion or acceptance, possession or use of the prize(s), or participation in prize-related activities.

Entrants participate in the Promotion at their own risk. The Sponsor shall not be liable to any entrant for damages arising out of (i) any printing or typographical errors in these Official Rules or any other materials associated with the Promotion or (ii) any errors in the administration of the Promotion, including, without limitation, the processing of entries.

The Sponsor shall not be liable to the winner (or any person acting on behalf of the winner) for failure to supply the prize, or any part thereof, for any reason out of the Sponsors' reasonable control, including, without limitation, any acts of God, any action, regulation, order or request by any governmental or quasi-governmental entity (whether or not the action, regulation, order or request proves to be invalid), equipment failure, terrorist acts, earthquake, war, fire, flood, explosion, unusually severe weather, hurricane, embargo, labor dispute or strike (whether legal or illegal), labor

or material shortage, transportation interruption of any kind, work slow-down, civil disturbance, game cancellation, insurrection or riot.

Acceptance of a prize by an entrant constitutes the grant by that entrant to the Sponsor, their successors, agents and assigns of a perpetual, non-revocable right to: (i) use that entrant's name, voice and/or likeness, and (ii) take photographs and/or video of that entrant and to make originals and copies of, and to copyright and use, same, for purposes of advertising and promoting this Promotion through other media outlets (television, radio, online) without further compensation, except where prohibited.

APPLICABLE LAW: This Promotion and these official rules shall be construed and governed in accordance with the laws of the State of Texas. As a condition to participating in this Promotion, each entrant agrees that any and all disputes that cannot be resolved between the parties, and all causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Promotion will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, exclusively before a court located in the State of Texas. The Entrant and Sponsor hereby waive any and all right to trial by jury. If any provision of these official rules are declared or found by a court of competent jurisdiction to be illegal, unenforceable or void, then such provision will be null and void but each other provision hereof not so affected will be enforced to the full extent permitted by applicable law. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.

GENERAL: If, for any reason the Promotion is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor, which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, suspend or modify this Promotion, in whole or in part without notice. Promotion is subject to all applicable laws. Income and other taxes or tariffs, if any, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Other restrictions may apply. All rights reserved.

WINNERS LIST: For a list of winners, available after Friday, December 21st, 2018 send a self-addressed envelope to: Travel on an Airbus Helicopter Suite Holder Promotion, Attention: Dallas Cowboys, Corporate Partnership Services, One Cowboys Way, Suite 100, Frisco, TX 75034. Requests must be received by Saturday, December 29th, 2018.

SPONSOR: Airbus Helicopters, Inc., 2701 N. Forum Drive, Grand Prairie, Texas 75052 and Frisco Management, L.P., One Cowboys Way, Frisco, Texas 75034.

DATA COLLECTION: Any data collection upon entry shall be subject to the eligible Entrant's, a Suite Holder, applicable suite lease agreement.