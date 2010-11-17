All In

Nov 17, 2010 at 11:45 AM

McCann's interception gave the Cowboys a 16-3 lead and all the momentum.

man coverage but knew Nicks liked running end zone fades. When Nicks shuffled his feet, McCann anticipated an inside move and jumped the route. 

Veterans notice that type of stuff. 

"He studies," Williams said. "He knows when somebody's going to do something because he's watched it on film." 

Just like Garrett did years ago, preparing for the Packers on that short Thanksgiving week. 

The Cowboys need more of it -- from starters and backups -- to keep winning. 

