Ankle Surgery For Pro Bowl Guard Zack Martin

FRISCO, Texas –Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin had minor clean-up surgery on his ankle this week but should be back to participate in the voluntary offseason program this spring.

The Saints announced Wednesday that guard Larry Warford has been tabbed as Martin's injury replacement in the Jan. 26 Pro Bowl in Orlando.

For the fifth time in six years, Martin started all 16 games this season despite ankle and back injuries that limited his practice work at points during the year. The back issue sidelined him for most of training camp.