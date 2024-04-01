Announced: 2024 Cowboys Draft Weekend details

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have announced events for the 2024 Cowboys Draft Weekend presented by Miller Lite occurring at The Star in Frisco from Thursday, April 25 - Saturday, April 27.

The return of the Dallas Cowboys Draft Party presented by Miller Lite will give football fans the opportunity to watch live coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft, including the Dallas Cowboys first round selection, see current Dallas Cowboys players and alumni, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and mascot, Rowdy, while also enjoying games, live music and entertainment.

The Draft Party kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 25th with activities on Tostitos Championship Plaza and inside the newly opened Miller Lite House at The Star, including Dallas Cowboys player autograph signings, performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue, a live DJ, food and beverage offerings, and more.

The second day of Draft coverage will begin on Friday, April 26th at 6:00 p.m. During Friday's Draft Night Out, enjoy live Draft coverage, live and local music, lawn games, and more on Tostitos Championship Plaza and in Miller Lite House at The Star.

The final day of Draft activities kicks off Saturday, April 27th at 8:00 a.m. with the return of the Dallas Cowboys Draft Day 5K presented by Baylor Scott & White Health. Registration is now open for the 5K run or walk, as well as the Kids Fun Run and includes an exclusive T-shirt and finisher's medal, plus access to exclusive offers and promotions at participating restaurants and retailers in The Star District.

To register for the Dallas Cowboys Draft Day 5K, or get more information, please visit www.cowboysrun.com. Following the race, coverage of the final rounds of the Draft will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tostitos Championship Plaza.

For details on the lineup of 2024 Dallas Cowboys Draft events presented by Miller Lite, visit www.dallascowboys.com/draft.

** Please note, all activities and appearances are subject to change. *

** In the case of inclement weather on April 25th, the Draft Party will be moved inside Ford Center. In the case of inclement weather on April 26th or 27th, draft coverage can be enjoyed at participating restaurants in The Star District.