Announced: Concacaf Schedule for AT&T Stadium

The world of soccer will descend upon the stadium home of the Dallas Cowboys this summer and the full playing schedule has now been revealed by Concacaf

FRISCO, Texas — It's official, soccer fans. The schedule has officially been set for the Dallas Cowboys' home arena — AT&T Stadium — to play host to the 2023 Gold Cup, as announced by Concacaf.

See below for entire schedule of play as well as all additional information to help you catch the action both before and when it arrives in Arlington this summer.

Key notes —

AT&T Stadium to Host Quarterfinals Matches on July 8

Match schedule published following tournament's official draw held on April 14

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 25

15 stadiums across 14 cities in the US and Canada will host matches

Prelims set for June 16-20, Group Stage begins June 24, and Final will be played on July 16 at SoFi Stadium

Miami, FL (Tuesday, April 18, 2023) – Concacaf today announced the full match schedule for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup. The 17th edition of the Confederation's flagship competition for Men's National Teams will be played between June 16 – July 16, 2023, and will crown the best National Team in the region. In total, 15 stadiums in 14 United States and Canadian metropolitan areas will host matches.

The tournament's official draw, which determined the Prelims matchups and Group Stage groups, took place at SoFi Stadium on April 14. More details on the exciting event are available here. Tickets will be made available to the public starting on Tuesday, April 25, at 10:00 am (local time) via GoldCup.org.

Matches will be available for fans across the region to view on Fox Sports | Tubi (USA-English), TUDN | ViX (USA-Spanish), Televisa | ViX and TV Azteca (Mexico), OneSoccer (Canada), and ESPN | Star+ (Caribbean, Central, and South America). For other territories, they will be available on Concacaf GO, Concacaf's Facebook page, and Concacaf's YouTube channel (all subject to territory restrictions).

2023 Gold Cup Prelims Schedule —

The 2023 Gold Cup Prelims will take place between June 16-20, 2023, at DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale, FL), and will include two direct elimination rounds. For Round One, the 12 participating teams were divided into six pairings.

The schedule for the Round One matches is as follows (listed in ET and local time):

Friday, June 16, 2023 - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

M1: 4:30 PM (4:30 PM) Trinidad and Tobago vs Guadeloupe

M2: 7:00 PM (7:00 PM) Martinique vs Saint Lucia

M3: 9:00 PM (9:00 PM) Curacao vs Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saturday, June 17, 2023 - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

M4: 4:30 PM (4:30 PM) French Guiana vs Sint Maarten

M5: 7:00 PM (7:00 PM) Suriname vs Puerto Rico

M6: 9:00 PM (9:00 PM) Guyana vs Grenada

After single match elimination play, the six match winners will advance to Round Two. The pairings for Round Two have been pre-determined and the schedule is as follows (listed in ET and local time):

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

M7: 4:30 PM (4:30 PM) Winner Prelims 1 vs Winner Prelims 6

M8: 7:00 PM (7:00 PM) Winner Prelims 2 vs Winner Prelims 5

M9: 9:00 PM (9:00 PM) Winner Prelims 3 vs Winner Prelims 4

The three Round Two matchup winners will advance to the 2023 Gold Cup Group Stage.

2023 Gold Cup Group Stage

2023 Gold Cup Group Stage action will take place between June 24 – July 4 and will feature 16 nations divided into four groups of four.

The 12 Concacaf National Teams, which qualified directly through their performances in the Concacaf Nations League group stage, the guest participant, AFC Asian Cup Champions Qatar, and the three Prelims winners were divided into four groups as follows:

Group A: United States, Jamaica, Nicaragua, and Winner Prelims 9

United States, Jamaica, Nicaragua, and Winner Prelims 9 Group B: Mexico, Haiti, Honduras, and Qatar

Mexico, Haiti, Honduras, and Qatar Group C: Costa Rica, Panama, El Salvador, and Winner Prelims 8

Costa Rica, Panama, El Salvador, and Winner Prelims 8 Group D: Canada, Guatemala, Cuba, and Winner Prelims 7

The schedule and host venues for the 2023 Gold Cup Group Stage matches is as follows (listed in ET and local time):

Saturday, June 24, 2023 - Group A

M10: 9:30 PM (8:30 PM) United States vs Jamaica - Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Sunday, June 25, 2023 - Groups A and B

M11: 3:30 PM (3:30 PM) Nicaragua vs Winner Prelims 9 - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

M12: 6:00 PM (5:00 PM) Haiti vs Qatar - NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

M13: 8:00 PM (7:00 PM) Mexico vs Honduras - NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Monday, June 26, 2023 - Group C

M14: 6:30 PM (6:30 PM) El Salvador vs Winner Prelims 8 - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

M15: 8:30 PM (8:30 PM) Costa Rica vs Panama - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 - Group D

M16: 7:00 PM (7:00 PM) Canada vs Winner Prelims 7 - BMO Field, Toronto, CAN

M17: 8:45 PM (8:45 PM) Guatemala vs Cuba - DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 - Group A

M18: 7:30 PM (6:30 PM) Jamaica vs Nicaragua - CITYPARK, St. Louis, MO

M19: 9:30 PM (8:30 PM) Winner Prelims 9 vs United States - CITYPARK, St. Louis, MO

Thursday, June 29, 2023 - Group B

M20: 7:45 PM (4:45 PM) Qatar vs Honduras - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

M21: 10:00 PM (7:00 PM) Haiti vs Mexico - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Friday, June 30, 2023 - Group C

M22: 6:30 PM (6:30 PM) Winner Prelims 8 vs Panama - Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

M23: 8:30 PM (8:30 PM) El Salvador vs Costa Rica - Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

Saturday, July 1, 2023 - Group D

M24: 7:30 PM (6:30 PM) Cuba vs Winner Prelims 7 - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

M25: 9:30 PM (8:30 PM) Guatemala vs Canada - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

Sunday, July 2, 2023 - Groups A and B

M26: 7:00 PM (7:00 PM) United States vs Nicaragua - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

M27: 7:00 PM (4:00 PM) Jamaica vs Winner Prelims 9 - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

M28: 9:00 PM (9:00 PM) Honduras vs Haiti - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

M29: 9:00 PM (6:00 PM) Mexico vs Qatar - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 - Groups C and D

M30: 6:30 PM (6:30 PM) Winner Prelims 7 vs Guatemala - Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

M31: 6:30 PM (5:30 PM) Canada vs Cuba - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

M32: 8:30 PM (8:30 PM) Costa Rica vs Winner Prelims 8 - Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

M33: 8:30 PM (7:30 PM) Panama vs El Salvador - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

2023 Gold Cup Knockout Stage Schedule —

Following 2023 Gold Cup Group Stage play, the top two finishers in each of the groups (eight teams) will advance to a Knockout Stage. The Knockout Stage will be comprised of Quarterfinals, to be played on July 8 and 9, Semifinals on July 12, and Our Final at SoFi Stadium, on Sunday, July 16.

The schedule and venues for the Knockout Stage matches is as follows (listed in ET and local time):

Saturday, July 8, 2023 – Quarterfinals – AT&T Stadium

M34: 7:00 PM (6:00 PM CT) 1C vs 2B - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

M35: 9:30 PM (8:30 PM CT) 1B vs 2C - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Sunday, July 9, 2023 - Quarterfinals

M36: 5:00 PM (5:00 PM) 1D vs 2A - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

M37: 7:30 PM (7:30 PM) 1A vs 2D - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 - Semifinals*

M38: 7:30 PM (4:30 PM) Semifinal 1 (W34 vs W37 or W35 vs W36)

M39: 10:00 PM (7:00 PM) Semifinal 2 (W34 vs W37 or W35 vs W36)

Sunday, July 16, 2023 - Final

M40: 7:30 PM (4:30 PM) W38 vs W39 - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

*The venue for each semifinal matchup will be confirmed at the conclusion of the Group Stage (Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego CA, and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, will each host one Semifinal on July 12).

Media assets including tournament logos, stadium imagery, and more are available in Concacaf's Media Hub (media.concacaf.com).

__________________________________________________________________

About Gold Cup:

The Concacaf Gold Cup is the Confederation's premier competition for Men's National Teams, crowning a champion every two years. Initially involving eight teams, the Gold Cup expanded into a competition that includes a 12-team Preliminary Round and 16-team Group Stage, all of which qualify via the Concacaf Nations League. The tournament has been contested on 16 previous occasions. Mexico owns a tournament-record eight titles, followed by the United States with seven and Canada with one.

About Concacaf:

The Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) is one of FIFA's six continental confederations, servicing 41 Member Associations, from Canada in the north to Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana in the south. Concacaf means football first. Our members are united by a shared vision: Love For Our Game, as well as a unique mission, to develop, promote and manage football throughout the region with integrity, transparency, and passion in order to inspire participation in the game.

About AT&T Stadium:

AT&T Stadium is the largest, most technologically advanced entertainment venue in the world. Designed by HKS and built by Manhattan Construction, the $1.2 billion stadium features two monumental arches, the world's largest HDTV video board cluster, an expansive retractable roof and the largest retractable end zone doors in the world.

Features of the stadium include seating for 80,000 and expandability for up to 100,000, over 300 luxury suites, club seating on multiple levels and the Dallas Cowboys Pro Shop, open to the public year-round. Outside the stadium, the Miller Lite® House is a branded destination that boasts a 70-yard Cowboys turf field featuring field games, four video boards and over 60 television screens, two fantasy football screen walls and over 87,000 outdoor square-footage for event day experiences.

The space also features two beer gardens and a walk-in beer cooler. The stadium is also home to a world-class collection of contemporary art, made up of over 92 works of art by 62 established and emerging artists displayed on the walls and in the grand public spaces of the venue. In addition to being the home of the Dallas Cowboys since opening in 2009, the stadium has hosted Super Bowl XLV, the 2010 NBA All Star Game, the annual Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, the 2014 NCAA Men's Final Four, the 2015 inaugural College Football Playoff Championship Game, the 2015 50th Anniversary Academy of Country Music Awards show and WrestleMania 32 & 38.