Presented by

AT&T Stadium To Host Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks

Nov 02, 2022 at 10:00 AM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

AT&T-Stadium-To-Host-Billy-Joel-&-Stevie-Nicks-hero

ARLINGTON, Texas – A pair of music legends have announced a concert at AT&T Stadium for April 8, 2023.

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform together for the first-ever time in Texas for a spectacular one-night-only show.

The announcement was made Wednesday in a press conference at AT&T Stadium as the Cowboys were represented by chief operating officer Stephen Jones.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com or SeatGeek.com.

Billy Joel is considered as one of the greatest musicians of our generation. The singer, songwriter, and composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist. Joel's songs have acted as personal and cultural touchstones for millions of people across five decades. Joel's biggest hits include "Uptown Girl," "Just The Way You Are," "The Longest Time," and "Vienna," among others. Joel is also the recipient of six Grammy Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Legend Award.

Stevie Nicks is one of rock and roll's most successful, inimitable, and groundbreaking artists. As a multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning solo artist and member of Fleetwood Mac, she is thefirst woman to have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice and has collectively sold more than 140 million albums. Having captivated audiences for decades with her iconic live performances, distinctive songwriting, and constantcultural influence, Nicks continues to be an inspiration and mentor to younger performers. A member of Fleetwood Mac since1974, the band's enduring spirit stands for an incredible body of music – including Rumours, one of the best-selling albums of all time – that has connected with generations of people all over the world for more than 50 years.

The Billy Joel/Stevie Nicks concert is another headline event at AT&T Stadium in 2023. From March to May, the venue will also host concerts by Luke Combs, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.

Related Content

news

Jonas Brothers To Perform Thanksgiving Halftime

The Jonas Brothers will be the first repeat performer for the Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving Day halftime show, announcing the news on Tuesday. The group last performed the Red Kettle Kickoff in 2008.

news

Stars Shine Bright at Inaugural Season Kickoff Event

The stars were out in Frisco Thursday night for the inaugural Cowboys Kickoff Event at Ford Center, featuring the Blue Carpet. The award show, hosted by Michael Irvin brought the legends of yesterday and today, together for a special night.

news

Texas Lottery, Cowboys Reveal New Scratch Tickets

As football season quickly approaches, the Texas Lottery and the Dallas Cowboys are teaming up for a 14th straight year to launch a new version of the Cowboys scratch ticket game and promotional second-chance drawings

news

ESPN's First Take Headed To Frisco For Kickoff Event

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has never been bashful when it comes to his opinions on the Cowboys. And now, he's going to be get to share them just outside the team's headquarters.

news

Mick Shots: Ceremonial Shoutouts To A Few Guys

All is quiet out at The Star, but there are some ceremonial shoutouts in this week's Mick Shots, as we honor Nate Newton, Larry Lacewell and Cliff Harris.

news

Jones Discusses Rookies, Job Security, Fines & More

On the heels of learning AT&T Stadium will be a future World Cup venue, Jerry Jones still had the time to discuss football issues, hitting a wide range of topics.

news

2026 World Cup Officially Coming To AT&T Stadium

For the first time ever, the World Cup will be played at AT&T Stadium. The news was delivered in Dallas Thursday afternoon that North Texas will be one of the hosts for the 2026 World Cup.

news

Cowboys Host Inaugural Diversity Coaching Summit

High School coaches from the area were at The Star on Thursday, learning the ins and outs about being an NFL coach.

news

Cowboys, NFL Lend Support To Uvalde Community

The NFL Foundation alongside the Dallas Cowboys continue to grieve with the nation and those families directly impacted by the recent tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

news

DCC Camp Brings Joy To Youth Center In Mexico

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders brought smiles to a youth center in Mexico, but it sounds like the kids returned the favor as well.

news

Miller Lite To Host 3-Day Draft Party At The Star

The three-day event in Frisco will include appearances by the players, alumni, DCC cheerleaders, Rowdy & more.

Advertising