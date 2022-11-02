AT&T Stadium To Host Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks

ARLINGTON, Texas – A pair of music legends have announced a concert at AT&T Stadium for April 8, 2023.

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform together for the first-ever time in Texas for a spectacular one-night-only show.

The announcement was made Wednesday in a press conference at AT&T Stadium as the Cowboys were represented by chief operating officer Stephen Jones.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com or SeatGeek.com.

Billy Joel is considered as one of the greatest musicians of our generation. The singer, songwriter, and composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist. Joel's songs have acted as personal and cultural touchstones for millions of people across five decades. Joel's biggest hits include "Uptown Girl," "Just The Way You Are," "The Longest Time," and "Vienna," among others. Joel is also the recipient of six Grammy Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Legend Award.

Stevie Nicks is one of rock and roll's most successful, inimitable, and groundbreaking artists. As a multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning solo artist and member of Fleetwood Mac, she is thefirst woman to have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice and has collectively sold more than 140 million albums. Having captivated audiences for decades with her iconic live performances, distinctive songwriting, and constantcultural influence, Nicks continues to be an inspiration and mentor to younger performers. A member of Fleetwood Mac since1974, the band's enduring spirit stands for an incredible body of music – including Rumours, one of the best-selling albums of all time – that has connected with generations of people all over the world for more than 50 years.