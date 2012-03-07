Bennett Ranked Top Cowboys Free Agent

If the list had been published a few days ago, Anthony Spencer surely would've ranked as the best Cowboys player available in free agency. But now that he's off the market, that distinction goes to tight end Martellus Bennett.

That is the opinion of of the film-watching, numbers-crunching, blog-posting wonks over at ProFootballFocus.com, who on Wednesday released their list of the top 75 free agents available.

Bennett comes in at No. 41, which is 16 slots ahead of Laurent Robinson, the only other Cowboys player on the list. Here's what they had to say:

*41. Martellus Bennett, TEBennett has the ceiling to be one of the real difference-making free agent pickups, but whether by his application or the Cowboys' use of him, he was never that guy in Dallas. Instead, he was primarily a blocking tight end, and it should be noted he was pretty special in that regard. Huge upside.

*In their estimation, Bennett's upside makes him the best tight end available on the open market.

Robinson ranks eighth among wide receivers, according to PFF.com:

*57. Laurent Robinson, WR