Big Picture: 10 big storylines for Giants & Cowboys 

The regular season is just a few days away, and it still can't get here fast enough. The Cowboys and Giants each have their own storylines heading into Sunday night's opener at MetLife Stadium, but both teams share the same ultimate goal: getting back to the playoffs.

The Cowboys, under second-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, are looking to improve after back-to-back seven-win seasons. The Giants begin a new era under head coach John Harbaugh, who won two Super Bowls during his time in Baltimore.

The Giants have a young quarterback making his first Week 1 start, while Dak Prescott will take the field for the 11th straight season as the Cowboys' starting quarterback.

The storylines may be different, but every team has them. Here are five for each team as we prepare for the Week 1 matchup.

Giants

Harbaugh era begins – The Giants made sure their next hire came with a proven track record. Harbaugh brings Super Bowl pedigree as he looks to revive a franchise that last won a championship after the 2011 season. Since then, the Giants have reached the playoffs just twice, most recently in 2022. Harbaugh's Ravens made the postseason 12 times during his 18 seasons as head coach.

Dart on his feet – Jaxson Dart took over as the Giants' quarterback for most of his rookie season, but injuries contributed to an inconsistent year. One of the traits the Giants admire most about Dart is his toughness and willingness to fight for extra yardage. However, limiting the hits he absorbs will be a priority. Harbaugh must find a way to harness Dart's aggressiveness while ensuring he plays smart and protects himself.

Meeting up with Nabors – The uncertainty surrounding receiver Malik Nabors is something both the Giants and Cowboys will be monitoring closely. The dynamic playmaker is returning from an ACL injury suffered last season and has been limited throughout training camp while sitting out the preseason. He's also had little time to build chemistry with Dart, so all eyes will be on the Giants' No. 1 receiver. If Nabors returns to form quickly, he'll add another explosive weapon for the Cowboys to contend with. His health may have also factored into the Giants' surprising decision this week to release veteran receiver Darius Slayton.

Same Odell? – It's been 12 years since Odell Beckham Jr. made his iconic catch against the Cowboys in 2014. That was Beckham's welcome-to-the-NFL moment. This Sunday, he'll have a different kind of homecoming as he returns to the Giants wearing No. 13 once again. He's no longer the featured receiver, but he made the roster and figures to play a role in the offense as another target for Dart.

Defense ready to roll? – The Giants continue to add talent to their defensive front. At some point, all of that talent has to translate into dominance. Will this be the year? The addition of Ohio State rookie Arvell Reese, the No. 5 overall pick, is the latest investment in a defense that already features Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Abdul Carter. While losing Dexter Lawrence leaves a void, the Giants still have enough depth and playmakers up front to create problems for a Cowboys offensive line dealing with injuries.

Cowboys

Replacing Tyler Smith – The Cowboys made it through the offseason, training camp and preseason without a significant injury to a starter. That changed this week when Tyler Smith suffered a thumb injury that will require surgery. The All-Pro left guard is expected to be placed on injured reserve with a designation to return. This is exactly why the Cowboys gave restricted free agent T.J. Bass a second-round tender. The team has confidence in Bass, who has made 10 career starts.

Making a trade? – When the Cowboys cleared nearly $20 million in salary cap space last week, the immediate assumption was that they were positioning themselves for a significant trade. While owner and general manager Jerry Jones said part of the reason for restructuring the contracts of DaRon Bland, Jake Ferguson and Kenny Clark was to create cap flexibility for next season, he also acknowledged the Cowboys have room to make a move if the right opportunity presents itself. Jones added that any potential trade would likely be for a defensive player.

Defense back on track? – Even without a trade, the Cowboys appear poised to be much improved defensively under first-year coordinator Christian Parker. Not only has Parker installed a scheme players seem excited about, but the influx of talent should help accelerate the turnaround. The headline additions include Caleb Downs, Rashan Gary, Cobie Durant, Jalen Thompson, Dee Winters and, of course, future Hall of Famer Von Miller.

Building around Dak – Despite the Cowboys' defensive struggles last year, Prescott turned in one of the best seasons of his career. He led the NFL with 402 completions, and his 4,552 passing yards were the second-highest total of his career. The Cowboys return virtually the entire offense, with Smith's injury being the lone major exception. With Javonte Williams in the backfield and CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens forming what could be one of the league's best receiving duos, it's easy to envision Prescott and the offense remaining among the NFL's most dangerous units, especially if the defense takes a step forward.